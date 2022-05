Nebraska High School rodeo contestants made stops in Stapleton and Thedford over the weekend. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia was girls all around champion at the Stapleton rodeo on Saturday. Hurlburt teamed with Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff to win the team roping Saturday in a time of 8.62 seconds and placed 2nd in the breakaway roping in a time of 3.42 seconds. Other area highlights on Saturday included Cooper Bass of Brewster winning the boys cutting with a score of 73. Cooper Kursave of Arcadia won the bull riding with a score of 78 and Emma Warren of Thedford won the goat tying in a time of 8.77 seconds.

2 DAYS AGO