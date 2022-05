University of Northern Iowa students recently gained rich experience in the publishing field thanks to two professors in the Languages & Literatures Department. During the Spring 2022 semester, students in Jim O’Loughlin’s craft of fiction class collaborated with students in Adrienne Lamberti’s course in professional writing, which Lamberti defines as “any kind of communication that helps to get a job done.” O’Loughlin tasked his students with writing four episodes of a story in serial fiction format on a new platform called Kindle Vella. The format involves publishing a single larger work, one small portion at a time.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO