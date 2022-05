The Brightline intercity rail service said it will celebrate its third anniversary with cut-rate fares this weekend, along with live events at its three stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Passengers will be able to ride the privately-run train for $3 and $5 SMART fares. The cost for a one-way ticket from West Palm to Miami is $22 for a SMART fare and $37 for a Premium seat. ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO