Buffalo, NY

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 20

Fred Kohrer
5d ago

you cannot protect us, obviously. do not strip our ability to protect ourselves

Reply
14
Dara Perez
4d ago

sure take the guns away from the good guys. that'll solve everything

Reply(2)
10
LeadSandwich
4d ago

If you protect yourself from a criminal in NY with a firearm, you will be prosecuted worse than the criminal!!

Reply
3
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York GOP gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani on Buffalo shooting, education

In response to the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani told Capital Tonight that he wants to re-introduce the death penalty, ensure a mental health task force proposed by Republican Assembly convenes, and revisit the state’s Red Flag Law. He is not, however, an advocate...
WHEC TV-10

NYS Regents Exam for U.S. history canceled in wake of Buffalo shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Department of Education will cancel the 2022 Regents Exam in U.S. history and government because the content could traumatize students. Betty Rosa, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Education, announced the cancellation on Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. She wrote that department staff reviewed all June 2022 Regents Exams for content that could compound the trauma students have felt since the Buffalo mass shooting that killed ten.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Push mounts to change New York state guardianship law, visitation protocol

Christine Montanti has worked for years to free her mother, Karilyn, from her legal guardian's clutches. Karilyn's Law, a bill proposed to change the state's guardianship law​, would require a judge to hold a hearing within 10 days of an application filed challenging the court-appointed care of a person who is allegedly incapacitated.
wskg.org

Governor’s views on gun control have evolved

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest gun control measures in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the NRA gave her an “A” rating.
MSNBC

'We're failing ourselves': 15 die in Texas before Buffalo shooting victims are buried

Fmr. Rep. David Jolly and Nicolle Wallace discusses the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in which fourteen students and one teacher have died. "They are still burying the dead in Buffalo, New York ... We are a country that does not finish burying the dead from one mass shooting before we are drawn into another one," remarks Nicolle Wallace. Jolly opined on America's lack of gun legislation, saying that "If more guns made us safer, we'd be the safest country in the world. We're not."May 24, 2022.
News Channel 34

Adult Survivors Act passed by New York state Senate

ALBANY, NY – Some New York State lawmakers and advocates are celebrating the expected passage of the Adult Survivors Act. As NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige shows us, the bill would create a one year “lookback window” to allow victims of sexual assault, 18 years or older, to file a lawsuit against their offender. Advocates say […]
norwoodnews.org

SCOTUS Upholds Dinowitz Law on Vaccine Mandates in New York State Schools

After the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) denied a last-ditch petition to overturn Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’s 2019 law to prohibit all non-medical exemptions to school vaccine requirements in New York State, the assemblyman who is running for re-election in Assembly District 81, issued the following statement on Monday, May 23:
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY AG still investigating whether state can sue gun makers in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that allows the New York state attorney general to sue gun manufacturers if they're believed to have been negligent and if they may have played a part in gun violence. The law allows the AG to sue manufacturers even if they're out of state. The AG's office has yet to sue any gun manufacturers since the new law took effect.
iheart.com

Officials Urge Armory To Cancel Tour Stop in Rochester

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar is condemning the scheduled visit to Rochester of the "Reawaken America" tour. She says it will feature some of the most divisive speakers in America today, and a "who's who of far-right religious extremists, Trump aides, QAnon conspiracy theorists" and others. She also says the alleged Buffalo shooter espoused some of those ideas. The tour is led by former General Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia. It's scheduled for the Main Street Armory in August, and Lamar says the owner of the venue should cancel it.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Victim Over Money

One Buffalo man is dead and now one man will spend decades in prison due to an argument over money. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. The Buffalo man will serve 21 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Quinton O. Turner killed a man during an argument over money.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.
wfncnews.com

Why is Upstate New York a Debt Collection Cesspit?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in partnership with the New York Attorney General, filed a proposed stipulated judgment in federal court to settle its case against a debt collection enterprise and its owners and managers. The judgment would order all participants in the scheme, based in upstate New York, to exit the debt collection market after their history of deception and harassment. Their debt collection companies would also be shuttered and required to pay a total of $4 million in penalties.
