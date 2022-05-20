SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting
Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling...www.msnbc.com
you cannot protect us, obviously. do not strip our ability to protect ourselves
sure take the guns away from the good guys. that'll solve everything
If you protect yourself from a criminal in NY with a firearm, you will be prosecuted worse than the criminal!!
