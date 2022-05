As of around 8:45pm, all warnings in Connecticut have either expired or were cancelled early. The severe thunderstorm watch for Litchfield county was cancelled around 9PM. The remainder of the line moving through is not warned as severe but small hail and stronger winds are still embedded. We've also seen some lightning with the storms moving through. As storms weaken, expect to see less of the other effects, as well.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO