Sussex County, DE

Steve Smyk is the man for the job

By Kara Hoffman
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

As a retired Cape Henlopen School District educator and a supporter of Rep. Steve Smyk, I want to share some insight into what our friend and supporter of all state employees/community members and first responders has done to deserve our vote as he runs for the state Senate 6th...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 3

WDEL 1150AM

Carney sends National Guard to Stockley Center

Governor John Carney is sending some much-needed support to the Stockley Center. The Governor has activated the Delaware National Guard to help as the facility outside Georgetown is short staffed because of COVID-19. Stockley Center provides treatment for people with disabilities. Carney says the National Guard will remain in effect...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Republican women to host candidates May 25

Elections will be the topic of conversation at Sussex County Republican Women’s Club dinner set for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown. Club members and invitees will hear from the following candidates: Janice Lorrah for auditor of accounts; Bradley Layfield for Delaware House of Representatives 4th District; Greg Coverdale for state treasurer; Scott Dailey for recorder of deeds (incumbent); John Rieley for Sussex County Council 5th District (incumbent); and Candice Green Wilkinson for register of wills.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

State of Emergency ends for barge fire

Gov. John Carney terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County May 25 two days after enacting it because of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/22/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at Milton Elementary School. Members will possibly take action on several board policies, the new middle school bid results, major capital project change orders and the 2022 fiscal year market pressure local match. Full agenda and Zoom link to the meeting are available at capehenlopenschools.com.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Gov. Carney honors Johnson family’s Century Farm in Millsboro

Gov. John Carney, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nikko Brady and state legislators recently honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes application sent back to Sussex P&Z

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have to review the record on the Coral Lakes subdivision and render another decision. With a 3-2 vote following an appeal hearing at its May 24 meeting, council remanded the application back to the commission with a deadline of Aug. 31. Another public hearing will not be scheduled and the commission will have to reconsider material already in the public record.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Day of Peace and Healing event held in Georgetown

The inaugural Sussex County Community Day of Peace and Healing took place May 21 at the Richard Allen School in Georgetown. The event is designed to bring the county together in fellowship and kick off a summer of non-violence. Cape High alumni and event coordinators Lorenzo Hopkins and Cliffvon Howell...
GEORGETOWN, DE
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Debate continues over Sussex rental program

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission did not take action on an amended rental program ordinance during its May 12 meeting. Instead, the commission voted to leave the record open to get more input on the program from county staff regarding the size of parcels within designated growth areas where the ordinance would be in effect.
Delaware LIVE News

Carney calls up National Guard to staff state home for disabled

  Gov. John Carney on Sunday issued an executive order asking members of the Delaware National Guard who are healthcare workers, to staff the Stockley Center in Georgetown. The center, which houses the disabled, is facing staff shortages due to a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels and industry-wide staffing shortages. The 50-bed Medicaid-certified Intermediate Care Facility serves people with ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

First SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored Event of 2022 a Great Success!

The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard P. Collins Jr., Army veteran

Richard P. Collins Jr. "Paul," 88, passed away on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Paul was born in Washington, D.C. He lived in Brookland-Turkey Thicket and graduated from Gonzaga College High School. After serving in the U.S. Army, Paul entered into a career with the D.C. Government. Paul retired to Seaford, where he lived for many years.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves updated building code

Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

COVID closes Dover city offices

The City of Dover's offices will remain closed Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff. Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities, but did not say how many people tested positive. Essential services will not be effected, with police, garbage, and electric being cited...
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Land east of Route 1 denied request to change Comp Plan

With a vote of 6 to 1, Milford City Council denied a request from Country Life Homes and Mr. Wiggles LLC to change the 2018 Comprehensive Plan. The change would have changed over 110 acres of land located on the east side of Route 1 from Low Density Residential in the future use Comprehensive Plan to Commercial. City Planner Rob ... Read More
MILFORD, DE

