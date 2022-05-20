ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Huxtable understands our community

By Arthur L. Rose
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

As a New Jersey retiree who has found happiness in our community, I would like to add my voice to those who are supporting Russ Huxtable as the state Senate District 6 Democratic candidate in the September primary. My wife answered our...

Cape Gazette

Debate continues over Sussex rental program

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission did not take action on an amended rental program ordinance during its May 12 meeting. Instead, the commission voted to leave the record open to get more input on the program from county staff regarding the size of parcels within designated growth areas where the ordinance would be in effect.
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents discuss proposed subdivision code

Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves updated building code

Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes application sent back to Sussex P&Z

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have to review the record on the Coral Lakes subdivision and render another decision. With a 3-2 vote following an appeal hearing at its May 24 meeting, council remanded the application back to the commission with a deadline of Aug. 31. Another public hearing will not be scheduled and the commission will have to reconsider material already in the public record.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Day of Peace and Healing event held in Georgetown

The inaugural Sussex County Community Day of Peace and Healing took place May 21 at the Richard Allen School in Georgetown. The event is designed to bring the county together in fellowship and kick off a summer of non-violence. Cape High alumni and event coordinators Lorenzo Hopkins and Cliffvon Howell...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Roosevelt Inlet parking changes confounding

After spending almost an hour at the new Roosevelt Inlet parking lot on Saturday afternoon, we can see no logic in the rearrangement and reorganization of the parking area. What used to be a laid-back operation set up for people, especially in the off-season, to easily pull in for a while and just look at the inlet from the bay, or do some fishing from the rocks, now has the cars in the front row facing inward toward the canal. The second row of parking, facing the correct way, has a blocked view. This slanted pull-in must have reduced the number of previous spaces, so why not switch it back to straight-in?
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

State of Emergency ends for barge fire

Gov. John Carney terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County May 25 two days after enacting it because of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Republican women to host candidates May 25

Elections will be the topic of conversation at Sussex County Republican Women’s Club dinner set for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown. Club members and invitees will hear from the following candidates: Janice Lorrah for auditor of accounts; Bradley Layfield for Delaware House of Representatives 4th District; Greg Coverdale for state treasurer; Scott Dailey for recorder of deeds (incumbent); John Rieley for Sussex County Council 5th District (incumbent); and Candice Green Wilkinson for register of wills.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth extends private property outdoor dining past June 1

Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm

Cape Gazette

Gov. Carney honors Johnson family’s Century Farm in Millsboro

Gov. John Carney, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nikko Brady and state legislators recently honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Dairy president honored with Worrilow Award

The University of Delaware College of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently honored Jay Meany, owner and president of Lewes Dairy, a subsidiary of Hy-Point Dairy of Wilmington, as the 2022 Worrilow Award recipient. The award has been presented annually for the past 53 years to recognize College of Agriculture & Natural Resources alumni who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their chosen field.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local entrepreneur to speak at Polka Dot Powerhouse national event Oct. 7-8

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, has been selected as a featured speaker for the Polka Dot Powerhouse 2022 Annual Celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Denver. Condon has been a member of the Polka Dot Powerhouse organization in its Lewes chapter since October...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Does a Down Payment Cover Closing Costs?

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

