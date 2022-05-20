ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirtobrutinib inhibits wild-type and mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase-mediated signaling in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

By Burcu Aslan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePirtobrutinib (LOXO-305), a reversible inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), was designed as an alternative strategy to treat ibrutinib-resistant disease that develops due to C481 kinase domain mutations. The clinical activity of pirtobrutinib has been demonstrated in CLL, but the mechanism of action has not been investigated. We evaluated pirtobrutinib in...

