Creature Presents: Space Bat Killer

From May 24—29, 2022, Gallery Getrude will present Salut!, a solo show by Jean Jullien in New York City created in conjunction with his eponymous debut monograph published by Phaidon Books. On the heels of multiple international exhibitions for the Paris-based artist, Jullien continues his portrayals of everyday life, through depictions of coastal and countryside landscapes, with a dichotomy of familial moments and solitary introspective scenes. An opening reception will be held at Gertrude’s pop-up location at 2 Rivington Street in NYC on May 24, 2022 from 6—8pm.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO