David William “Bill” McFarland

Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26, was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg. TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO