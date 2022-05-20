David William “Bill” McFarland

Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Royce “Roy” Wade Travis, 74, of Belpre, died May 4, 2022, at the Washington County Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday May 28, 2022 at the family’s residence, 2197 Indian Run Road, Marietta, OH, 45750. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26, was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg. TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. Kay’s memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at City Soul Ministries, 1101 46th Street, Vienna, West Virginia.
Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
Deborah Marie Detterline, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed away May 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Charleston Area Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Opal Gandee, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. She was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Obie Columbus and Pearl Margaret Graley Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carol Kay and her siblings Eddie, Carl, Frankie, Ruby, Marie, Tootsie and Ruth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gandee.
PARKERSBURG — The 55th annual Awards Assembly was held May 20 at Parkersburg South High School in the Rod Oldham Athletic Center to recognize and award scholarships to the following students:. * VALEDICTORIAN – Lauren Elizabeth Henthorn. * GOLD HONOR CORDS/4.00+ GPA – Marimo M. Akita, Isaiah S....
Mary Lou (Cole) Keefer, born December 21, 1946, to William and Dorothy (Gorrell) Cole, departed her earthly home for her mansion in Heaven on May 23, 2022. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Sunday, Shatto Tabernacle Church, 1235 Shatto Road, Ripley, with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
SUMMERSVILLE — A valued treasure in a family is a quilt, but often the details about who made it and when and where it was made become less clear as time passes. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation project is a way for quilt owners to record details about a quilt for the generations that follow and for quilt researchers.
PARKERSBURG — A fiber optic line will be installed on I-77, southbound and northbound, on June 5. A rolling roadblock will start at milepost 11 in Ohio affecting entrances 1 and 6 and northbound at milepost 185 in Williamstown affecting entrances 174, 176, 179 and 185, beginning 7 a.m. until work is complete on June 5.
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps will observe Memorial Day in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Poorhouse Cemetery on the main campus of the college. Scott Kirby of the Marine Corps League is the keynote speaker. The event will be streamed...
PARKERSBURG — Emerson Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Center students held Field Day activities Tuesday as they wrap up the school year and prepare for summer break. Students and teachers participated in activities and events that included an inflatable obstacle course and dunk tank at Emerson Elementary, and water races and related activities, along with Kona Ice providing treats to students at Jefferson Elementary Center. All Wood County schools will officially release their students for summer break on Tuesday, May 31.
PARKERSBURG — Out MOV will host a family-friendly Pride in the Park LGBTQIA+ Community Celebration from noon-4 p.m. June 4 at the Band Shell in City Park. This event is an opportunity to join in a community celebration of Pride Month. “Out MOV invites every member of the LGBTQIA+...
