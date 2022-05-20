Doris Carolyn (Parrish) Kelso, 79, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Basin, Wyo., after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was born on Feb. 4, 1943, in Humboldt, Tenn., to Otis and Audie Mae Parrish. As an infant, she moved to Michigan, where her mom worked in a factory to support the war effort, first meeting Otis upon his return from World War II. Doris completed high school in Trenton, Mich., and attended Eastern Michigan University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education and was a member of the American Association of University Women. She later went on to receive master’s degrees in reading and administration. Doris was a voracious reader throughout her life and loved to learn. Even in her later years when her eyesight failed, she loved listening to audio books.

BASIN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO