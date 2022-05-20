Read full article on original website
Doris Carolyn (Parrish) Kelso
Doris Carolyn (Parrish) Kelso, 79, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Basin, Wyo., after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was born on Feb. 4, 1943, in Humboldt, Tenn., to Otis and Audie Mae Parrish. As an infant, she moved to Michigan, where her mom worked in a factory to support the war effort, first meeting Otis upon his return from World War II. Doris completed high school in Trenton, Mich., and attended Eastern Michigan University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education and was a member of the American Association of University Women. She later went on to receive master’s degrees in reading and administration. Doris was a voracious reader throughout her life and loved to learn. Even in her later years when her eyesight failed, she loved listening to audio books.
Ace Hardware store opens
Earlier than expected and just in time for Christmas came the soft opening Tuesday, Dec. 20 of the new Greybull Ace Hardware store on North Sixth Street. Shane McInroy, district manager for Ridley’s Family Markets, had indicated in mid-November that it would likely take about eight weeks to set up the store.
Buffs play better than record indicates: beat St. Stephens, fall to BH, Big Piney
“We had a good weekend, even if the scores don’t show it,” said Jeff Hunt, coach of the Lady Buff hoop team. The Buffs competed in the Foothills Classic in Ethete, home of Wyoming Indian, and Pavilion, home of Wind River. “We were missing a few girls and...
