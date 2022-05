Eddie Nketiah is expected to stay at Arsenal after deciding to accept the club’s offer of a new long-term deal. The 22-year-old had been expected to seek a new challenge upon the expiry of his current deal in June, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton among a number of clubs at home and abroad monitoring his situation. But he forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI towards the end of the season and, after scoring five times in the final seven Premier League games, has been swayed by the possibility of continuing that form at Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO