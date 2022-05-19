Old School Meets New School with “Yo! MTV Raps” on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A ten-day scavenger hunt ended Saturday with its finish line at the Farmer's Market in Virginia Beach. The Quest for Good event is a ten-day independent hunt throughout Hampton Roads that began May 11 and ended with a winners circle celebration Saturday. The event is held...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great seafood in the state of Virginia, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
NORFOLK, Va. - Here at News 3, we love shedding light on the positive stories happening in our community. Tonight, we're telling you about a local high school student who’s getting a high honor for her creative talents. Ayana Ashanti Askew is a senior at Booker T. Washington High...
Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Smoking and vaping are key causes of lung cancer, but a gas lurking underneath your home could be a problem too. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Southwest Virginia. The radioactive gas is released from the ground due to decaying uranium that...
ROANOKE, Va. — Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving from the streets into Section 8 housing. Years without housing had cost them — he the use of an arm, her...
In an incredible showcase of speed, Larry “Spiderman” McBride delivered the fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history on Saturday at Virginia Motorsports Park, making a historic Top Fuel Motorcycle run during the weekend’s Virginia NHRA Nationals. McBride’s spectacular blast of 268.38 mph gave him the fastest...
Miller would put the money the victims sent her into her personal bank accounts, and then convert it and funnel it to her co-conspirators. She also forged victim signatures on fraudulent checks, and mailed locked briefcases to victims. Miller told the victims the briefcases contained their winnings, and they would receive the combination once the taxes and fees had been paid to her. Miller had actually packed the briefcases with Hampton Roads newspapers and magazines.
(STACKER) — Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
NORFOLK, Va. — We all know Virginia is for lovers, and in that spirit, U.S. News & World Report named two Virginia cities as some of the best places to live in the United States. Richmond came in No. 57 and Virginia Beach No. 106 on the publication's list...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country as more people get ready to hit the roadways for summer travel. ”Improvements could be made to vehicles themselves so that the ride and riders and the people outside the vehicle are safer,” Cathy Chase, President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said.
NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
Comments / 0