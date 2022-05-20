ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

FTSE 100 rebounds on China optimism; THG surges after rejecting buyout bid

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rq0n_0fkVfhgr00

May 20 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday as a move by China to support its economy lifted sentiment at the end of a rocky week for markets, while e-commerce firm THG soared after rejecting a takeover proposal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) added 1.2%, while domestically focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) added 0.8%, erasing nearly all of their weekly declines.

Healthcare (.FTNMX201030) and banking (.FTNMX301010) stocks were the top boosts to the FTSE 100 after China cut a key lending benchmark by a sharper-than-expected 15 basis points to aid a slowing economy. read more

THG (THG.L) surged 24.5% as it rejected a takeover proposal from two investment groups and saw buyout interest from property tycoon Nick Candy. read more

Data earlier in the day showed British retail sales jumped unexpectedly in April, but the outlook for consumer spending remained resolutely downbeat as the cost-of-living crunch intensifies. read more

"The unexpected upturn in retail sales could be viewed as a positive sign that the consumer isn't as bruised as other data suggests," AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said in a note.

"But digging into April's figures, the big uptick in food and drink spend in supermarkets might indicate that people are choosing their kitchen tables over pubs and restaurants as they look to save money."

The domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) has declined nearly 15% this year on fears that surging inflation could tip the economy into recession. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has fared better with a small rise so far in 2022, thanks to surging oil and metal prices.

The Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further to combat the risk of self-perpetuating price rises, its chief economist said in a speech. read more

Among other stocks, M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) jumped 29.1% after its independent directors agreed a deal to sell the advertising company to consultancy Next Fifteen Communications (NFC.L), saying it offered a superior outcome to a bid from its biggest shareholder. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan fails in bid to join WHO assembly after China pressure

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's bid to attend the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, the assembly said, after a campaign of diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island, which it considers to be one of its own provinces. World Health Assembly (WHA) President Ahmed...
HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-FX mixed as rouble extends gains, lira dips again

* Turkish lira extends losses as need for FX grows. * South African rand slips as dollar recovers ahead of Fed minutes. * Russian c.bank plans to hold rate-setting meeting on Thursday. May 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies edged higher on Wednesday, with the Russian rouble extending gains to...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thg#Ftse#Interest Rates#Healthcare#Data#British#Aj Bell
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Mexico turns back the clock on oil reforms, closes down foreign investment

The Mexican state oil company, Pemex, is no stranger to Houston. It co-owned a refinery in Deer Park with Shell starting in 1993. But this year, Pemex took control of the Deer Park facility after making a deal to buy out Shell. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated the sale’s completion in January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil steadies after choppy trade, U.S. says export ban not ruled out

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after choppy trade as tight supply worries offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs. Prices turned negative after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden had not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

452K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy