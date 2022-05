Panther Creek Water District getting a big drink ‘o water thanks to the Federal Government – $794.000. This Rural Development investment will be used to assist with expenses related to the installation of a retaining wall with a fire hydrant at the base, storm drain, pipes with electrical conduit to facilitate electrical and telecommunication needs. The hillside next to the current water treatment plant was burned in the Echo Mountain fires in September of 2020. The hillside is now a landslide risk, which risks damage to the water treatment plant. The improvements are needed to prevent an imminent water supply issue caused by the Echo Mountain fire.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO