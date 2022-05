Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, revealing revenue of $111.2 million, up 90% YoY. Q1 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $19.5 million, up 6% YoY. US GAAP operating loss of $21.1 million and $8.4 million for Q1 2022 and Q1 2021,...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO