Constant pandemic-related adjustments, inflation, supply chain disruption and staffing shortages have presented challenges for feeding schoolchildren across the country over the last two years. Right now, Congress is seeking to extend a series of Covid-related waivers that offered schools and families the flexibility they needed to ensure children didn’t go hungry during the pandemic. But it’s still not certain whether they’ll be able to do it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO