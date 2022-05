Celebrate Independence Day by checking out one of these firework displays happening in Colorado!. Fourth of July weekend is nearly here, and we've got a living list of all the different fireworks displays happening in Colorado this year. From the huge fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver to the fireworks display in Telluride and everything else in between, there are plenty of chances to celebrate Independence Day in Colorado in 2022.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO