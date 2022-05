The Green Bay Packers are down to two kickers on their 90 man roster. Prior to today, JJ Molson, Mason Crosby and Dominik Eberle remained with the organization. Today JJ Molson was cut from the Packers roster. Molson was undrafted out of UCLA in 2020 and spent time on the Chargers practice squad before signing to the one in Green Bay for the final weeks of the season. He remained on their practice squad last year and signed a futures deal with the team in January. He appeared in one preseason game last year and hit the only extra point he attempted.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO