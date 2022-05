Three Virginia tennis players advanced to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Individual Championships being held this week at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois. Top-seeded sophomore Emma Navarro, junior Natasha Subhash and sophomore Iñaki Montes each picked up second-round victories on Tuesday. In doubles competition, Navarro teamed up with fellow sophomore Hibah Shaikh for an opening-round win.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO