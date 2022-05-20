ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulation of BDNF transcription by Nrf2 and MeCP2 ameliorates MPTP-induced neurotoxicity

Cover picture for the articleMounting evidence suggests the key role of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the dopaminergic neurotoxicity of Parkinson's disease (PD). Activation of NF-E2-related factor-2 (Nrf2) and inhibition of methyl CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2) can regulate BDNF upregulation. However, the regulation of BDNF by Nrf2 and MeCP2 in the PD pathogenesis has not...

Nature.com

Card9 protects sepsis by regulating Ripk2-mediated activation of NLRP3 inflammasome in macrophages

Sepsis is characterized by systemic inflammation, it's caused by primary infection of pathogenic microorganisms or secondary infection of damaged tissue. In this study, we focus on sepsis-induced intestine barrier functional disturbalice, presenting as increased permeability of intestinal epithelium. We observed that the phenotype of LPS-induced sepsis was exacerbated in Card9âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, especially displaying more serious intestinal inflammation and gut barrier dysfunction. Next, we found the hyperactivation of NLRP3 inflammasome in the intestinal macrophages of Card9âˆ’/âˆ’-sepsis mice. Moreover, Card9 over-expression decreased NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages. Furthermore, we found that Card9 inhibited NLRP3 inflammasome activation by recruiting Ripk2. The competitive binding between Ripk2 with Caspase-1, instead of ASC with Caspase-1, inhibited the NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Over-expression of Ripk2 alleviated septic intestinal injury caused by Card9 deficiency. Taken together, we suggested Card9 acts as a negative regulation factor of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, which protects against intestinal damage during sepsis. Therefore, maintaining Card9-Ripk2 signaling homeostasis may provide a novel therapy of septic intestinal damage.
CANCER
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab: a potential regimen to rewrite treatment guidelines for ESCC

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 169 (2022) Cite this article. The recent research published in The New England Journal of Medicine by Y. Doki et al. has reported the interim findings from the CheckMate 648, which is an international, multi-center, open-label, and randomized phase 3 clinical trial to explore the role of dual immune checkpoints inhibitors combination for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extended conjugated carbonyl-containing polymer as a negative electrode material for Na-ion batteries

A novel vinyl polymer bearing an extended conjugated disodium dicarboxylate structure, specifically, the terphenyl side chain structure, which has a favorable electrochemical performance, has been synthesized and evaluated as an anode for sodium-ion batteries. The electrochemical performance was significantly improved over that of the vinyl polymer with disodium terephthalate. In particular, the discharge potential shifted by ~0.1"‰V to a lower potential at 0.28"‰V (vs. Na/Na+). Additionally, a specific capacity of 121"‰mAh"‰g"“1 at 10"‰mA"‰g"“1, which corresponds to an 88% theoretical capacity, was observed. Moreover, better rate performance was also achieved through the extended Ï€-conjugated system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetics of bipolar disorder: insights into its complex architecture and biology from common and rare variants

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a common mental disorder characterized by recurrent mood episodes, which causes major socioeconomic burdens globally. Though its disease pathogenesis is largely unknown, the high heritability of BD indicates strong contributions from genetic factors. In this review, we summarize the recent achievements in the genetics of BD, particularly those from genome-wide association study (GWAS) of common variants and next-generation sequencing analysis of rare variants. These include the identification of dozens of robust disease-associated loci, deepening of our understanding of the biology of BD, objective description of correlations with other psychiatric disorders and behavioral traits, formulation of methods for predicting disease risk and drug response, and the discovery of a single gene associated with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia spectrum with a large effect size. On the other hand, the findings to date have not yet made a clear contribution to the improvement of clinical psychiatry of BD. We overview the remaining challenges as well as possible paths to resolve them, referring to studies of other major neuropsychiatric disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Volume 605 Issue 7911, 26 May 2022

Cilia are characterized by slender, threadlike projections, which are used by biological organisms to control fluid flows at the microscale. Attempts to mimic these structures and engineer cilia-like systems to have broad applications have proved problematic. In this week's issue, Wei Wang and colleagues present electronically controlled artificial cilia that can be used to create flow patterns in near-surface liquids. The researchers use surface-mounted platinum strips, each about 50 micrometres long, 5 micrometres wide and 10 nanometres thick, and capped on one side with titanium. Applying an oscillating potential with an amplitude of around 1 volt to the cilia drives ions on to and off of the exposed platinum surface. These ions create asymmetric forces that generate a beating pattern that can be used to pump surface liquids in various flow geometries. The cover shows an artist's impression of the artificial cilia in action.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Therapeutic potential of biogenic and optimized silver nanoparticles using Rubia cordifolia L. leaf extract

Rubia cordifolia L. is a widely used traditional medicine in the Indian sub-continent and Eastern Asia. In the present study, the aqueous leaf extract of the R. Cordifolia was used to fabricate silver nanoparticles (RC@AgNPs), following a green synthesis approach. Effect of temperature (60Â Â°C), pH (8), as well the concentration of leaf extract (2Â ml) and silver nitrate (2Â mM) were optimized for the synthesis of stable RC@AgNPs. The phytofabrication of nanosilver was validated by UV"“visible spectral analysis, which displayed a distinctive surface plasmon resonance peak at 432Â nm. The effective functional molecules as capping and stabilizing agents, and responsible for the conversion of Ag+ to nanosilver (Ag0) were identified using the FTIR spectra. The spherical RC@AgNPs with an average size of"‰~"‰20.98Â nm, crystalline nature, and 61% elemental composition were revealed by TEM, SEM, XRD, and. EDX. Biogenic RC@AgNPs displayed a remarkable anticancer activity against B16F10 (melanoma) and A431 (carcinoma) cell lines with respective IC50 of 36.63 and 54.09Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Besides, RC@AgNPs showed strong antifungal activity against aflatoxigenic Aspergillus flavus, DNA-binding properties, and DPPH and ABTS free radical inhibition. The presented research provides a potential therapeutic agent to be utilized in various biomedical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Lymph nodes tolerate tumours

For most cancers, spread to the lymph nodes (LNs) is a marker of poor prognosis and typically precedes dissemination to distant sites. Despite this well-known association, it was unclear whether LN seeding is necessary for further spread and what role LNs have in shaping distant metastasis. A new study in Cell shows that LN colonization by tumour cells is crucial for distant metastasis, not as a source of metastatic precursors, but by generating tumour-specific immune tolerance, involving tumour-intrinsic epigenetic reprogramming, evasion of immune-mediated cytotoxicity and induction of regulatory T (Treg) cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The optimal duration for the wrinkle test in a clinical setting

To determine the time needed or the development of a positive result on the wrinkle test among patients with complete laceration of a digital nerve in a clinical setting. We prospectively recruited 20 patients who had undergone surgery for digital nerve laceration. The wrinkle test was conducted at a follow-up session up to 2Â months after surgery, and the time to a positive wrinkling result was recorded. The wrinkle test was compared between the patient's injured versus uninjured contralateral finger. The average time required for a positive result on the wrinkle test was 24.5Â min (Â±"‰11), with 25% patients requiring 40Â min to obtain a positive result. When evaluating a patient with digital nerve injury in a "non-laboratory" environment, the wrinkle test may require up to 40Â min to obtain a positive result. Our study suggests that if tests are completed following the generally accepted time limit reported in the literature (30Â min), up to 25% of tests may produce false negative results.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Meningeal lymphatics mediate drainage of viruses from the CNS

Neurotropic viruses can spread to the periphery via meningeal lymphatic vessels (MLVs), according to new work published in Nature Neuroscience. The study also found that functionally expanding MLVs can improve the outcome of a CNS infection, suggesting that this mechanism could be targeted therapeutically.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
