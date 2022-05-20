ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Household Hazardous Waste Event

Daly City, California
Daly City, California
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hvkii_0fkUNrhI00

The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is hosting a drop-off event in Daly City on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Accepted items include cleaning products; fertilizers and garden chemicals; pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides; solvents; flammable liquids; fluorescent lights (compact and tubes), paint thinner, acids/bases, aerosol cans, automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, brake fluid), inks, and photo chemicals. All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating our water and soil. No radioactive, explosive, or medical waste.

To participate, you must schedule an appointment at San Mateo County’s HHW Program: https://www.smchealth.org/post/make-hhw-drop-appointment, or by calling (650) 372-6200. The event location will be disclosed once your appointment is confirmed. Limit 10 gallons or 50 pounds per appointment (per car load). Each appointment requires a separate vehicle load. No commercial waste is allowed.

Residents unable to attend this event can still dispose of household hazardous waste for free at San Mateo County’s permanent HHW facility Thursdays-Saturdays (except major holiday weekends). You must make an appointment at https://www.smchealth.org/post/make-hhw-drop-appointment or call (650) 372-6200. Safe disposal of Paint, fluorescent lights, household batteries, and used motor oil/filters does not need an appointment. For a list of drop off sites, go to smchealth.org/hhw-drop-off. For more HHW information, visit smchealth.org/hhw.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Government
Daly City, CA
Society
Local
California Society
San Mateo County, CA
Society
City
Daly City, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Commercial Waste#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Hhw Program
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daly City, California

Daly City, California

44
Followers
114
Post
966
Views
ABOUT

Daly City is the most populous city in San Mateo County, California, United States, with an estimated 2019 population of 106,280. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, and immediately south of San Francisco (sharing its northern border with almost all of San Francisco's southern border), it is named in honor of businessman and landowner John Donald Daly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy