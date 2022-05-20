Household Hazardous Waste Event

The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is hosting a drop-off event in Daly City on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Accepted items include cleaning products; fertilizers and garden chemicals; pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides; solvents; flammable liquids; fluorescent lights (compact and tubes), paint thinner, acids/bases, aerosol cans, automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, brake fluid), inks, and photo chemicals. All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating our water and soil. No radioactive, explosive, or medical waste.

To participate, you must schedule an appointment at San Mateo County’s HHW Program: https://www.smchealth.org/post/make-hhw-drop-appointment, or by calling (650) 372-6200. The event location will be disclosed once your appointment is confirmed. Limit 10 gallons or 50 pounds per appointment (per car load). Each appointment requires a separate vehicle load. No commercial waste is allowed.

Residents unable to attend this event can still dispose of household hazardous waste for free at San Mateo County’s permanent HHW facility Thursdays-Saturdays (except major holiday weekends). You must make an appointment at https://www.smchealth.org/post/make-hhw-drop-appointment or call (650) 372-6200. Safe disposal of Paint, fluorescent lights, household batteries, and used motor oil/filters does not need an appointment. For a list of drop off sites, go to smchealth.org/hhw-drop-off. For more HHW information, visit smchealth.org/hhw.