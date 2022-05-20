ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sonya Yoncheva & Plácido Domingo to Perform Concert at Teatro Real de Madrid

By Francisco Salazar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Universal Music Fest has announced that Plácido Domingo and Sonya Yoncheva will perform at the Teatro Real. The festival announced the surprise concert via social media noting that...

Cecilia Bartoli Named President of Europa Nostra

Cecilia Bartoli has been named the new president of Europa Nostra. The mezzo was named president on May 20, 2022, at the General Assembly of Europa Nostra – the European Voice of Civil Society Committed to Cultural and Natural Heritage after a unanimous vote. Bartoli was given an initial...
EUROPE
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for 2022-23 ‘Tosca’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for its production of “Tosca.”. The company noted that Michael Fabiano and Maria Agresta will take over the roles of Cavaradossi and Tosca replacing Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak, who have felt unable to play their respective roles in this staging of ‘Tosca’ and have finally decided to retire from the project.
THEATER & DANCE
Opernhaus Zürich Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Pirata’

The Opernhaus Zürich has announced a cast change for Bellini’s “Il Pirata.”. The company noted that Javier Camarena has withdrawn from the role of Gualtiero from the concert performances and will be replaced by Andrew Owens. Owens is an ensemble member of the Zürich Opera and was...
THEATER & DANCE
Sonya Yoncheva Withdraws from Teatro alla Scala’s ‘La Gioconda’

Sonya Yoncheva has canceled her role debut as “La Gioconda” in Ponchielli’s opera at the Teatro alla Scala. The soprano took to social media and said, “These last weeks I’ve been fighting a very strong flu and I’m still not in the shape to participate in the rehearsals for La Gioconda at Teatro alla Scala. Since the premiere is only 2 weeks away, it’s not possible for me to make my debut in such a demanding role at this point, so I decided with a very heavy heart to withdraw. I thank you for the comprehension and mostly I thank la Scala for their cooperation and understanding. I will be debuting La Gioconda in 2024 and will be coming back in Milano this Fall for Fedora.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Person
Plácido Domingo
Person
Sonya Yoncheva
Clarion Orchestra & Choir to Perform at Met Cloisters

The NYC-based Clarion Orchestra and Choir has a one-of-a-kind marathon event throughout the Met Cloisters galleries on June 8 and 9. The event, which was originally set for June 8, was expanded due to audience demand. On June 8 from 3-8 p.m., the choir will perform in celebration of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Opéra de Toulon Announces New Director

Jérôme Brunetière has been named the new director of the Opéra de Toulon. Brunetière, who has been the secretary general of the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence since 2007, will commence his duties starting on September 1, 2022 and step in for Claude-Henri Bonne, who headed the institution for 20 years.
MARKETING
Tineke Van Ingelgem, Leonardo Capalbo & Rafael Fingerlos Lead Opera Vlaanderen’s 2022-23 Season

Belgium’s Opera Vlaanderen has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the opera productions and recitals the season will offer. Kurt Weill’s “Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny” will be conducted by Alejo Pérez and Ivo Van Hove. Leonardo Capalbo, Tineke Van Ingelgem, Katharina Persicke, Maria Riccarda Wesseling, Bongani Justice Kubheka, James Kryshak, Thomas Oliemans, Frederick Ballentine, and Marcel Brunner star.
THEATER & DANCE
Houston Grand Opera Announces New Director of Community and Learning

Houston Grand Opera has announced that Jennifer Bowman will be its new Director of Community and Learning. She will assume her position starting on June 6, 2022. “My first foray into the operatic world took place at Houston Grand Opera. It was an experience I will never forget. I am honored to bring my career full circle and return to my hometown in this exciting role,” Bowman said in an official press statement issued by Houston Grand Opera. “HGO has a rich and well-deserved reputation for providing world-class art both in and outside of the theater. The organization’s Community and Learning initiative has set the standard in the industry, and it is truly thrilling to have the opportunity to build upon its many successes. I cannot wait to get to work!”
HOUSTON, TX
Glyndebourne Festival Opera 2022 Review: The Wreckers

Rodrigo Porras Garulo & Karis Tucker Shine in Evocative & Energetic Performance of Ethel Smyth’s Opera. (© Richard Hubert Smith) Ethel Smyth’s opera “The Wreckers” opened the Glyndebourne Festival Opera last weekend, receiving its first-ever performance in the original French – libretto by Henry Brewster – and with many savage cuts restored.
THEATER & DANCE
Toronto City Opera to Present ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’

Toronto City Opera is set to present a new production of “Cavalleria Rusticana” this June. The production, which will open on June 2 and runs through the 5th, will focus on the time period between 1951 and 1961 when over 300,000 Italians emigrated to Canada. The opera will...
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment
Place
Madrid, Spain
Music
National Moravian-Silesian Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

Ostrava’s National Moravian-Silesian Theatre has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the premieres for the season. Marek Šedivý conducts Smetana’s “The Bartered Bride” in a new production by Jiří Nekvasil. Performance Dates: Dec. 15, 2022-May 23, 2023. Purcell’s “Dido...
THEATER & DANCE
Celebrity Series of Boston Announces New Artistic Director

The Celebrity Series of Boston has announced the appointment of Artistic Director Nicole Taney. She will commence her new role during the 2023-24 season. Taney, who is currently the Director of Artistic Planning and Operations at the Spoleto Festival USA, will oversee artistic strategy and programming with the Celebrity Series.
BOSTON, MA
Rowan Pierce, Tim Mead Headline Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale 2022 Summer Tour

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale has announced its 2022 summer tour. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. The season kicks off with Händel’s “Dixit Dominus” under conductor Richard Egarr at Hovingham Hall in York. The performance will also feature the National Youth Chamber Choir of Great Britain.
MUSIC
San Francisco Opera to Present ‘Dream of the Red Chamber’

San Francisco Opera is set to present Bright Sheng and David Henry Hwang’s “Dream of the Red Chamber. The opera, which is set to be presented from June 14 to July 3 at the War Memorial Opera House, is a musical retelling of the 18th-century novel by Cao Xueqin, one of China’s literary masterworks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

