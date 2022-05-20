Sonya Yoncheva & Plácido Domingo to Perform Concert at Teatro Real de Madrid

Houston Grand Opera has announced that Jennifer Bowman will be its new Director of Community and Learning. She will assume her position starting on June 6, 2022. “My first foray into the operatic world took place at Houston Grand Opera. It was an experience I will never forget. I am honored to bring my career full circle and return to my hometown in this exciting role,” Bowman said in an official press statement issued by Houston Grand Opera. “HGO has a rich and well-deserved reputation for providing world-class art both in and outside of the theater. The organization’s Community and Learning initiative has set the standard in the industry, and it is truly thrilling to have the opportunity to build upon its many successes. I cannot wait to get to work!”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO