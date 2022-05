As people who are deeply involved in our communities, we are the first to understand the value of safety and peace. We have lost loved ones to gun violence and crime, and have lived through the failed policies of over-policing. We acknowledge the rapid increase of both of these since May 2020, two months after the lockdowns that shut down our flourishing communities. The lockdowns have caused a documented increase in addiction, suicide, mental health distress, learning loss, and economic turmoil, all of which must be acknowledged as drivers of the recent increase in violence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO