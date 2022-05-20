Win this 3-Piece Comforter Set

It may not be at the top of your summer to-do list, but deck sealing is a chore you don't want to skip. We've all seen one—a gray, weathered deck with an aged look that channels the opposite energy of the lively and fun feel you want from an outdoor (and properly sealed) deck. Sure, there's a place for that weathered wood look, but a sun-scorched deck can drastically reduce your home's curb appeal. Plus, this visual indicates a deeper issue at hand, as a neglected deck is more likely to fail prematurely, leaving you with major expenses and potentially putting your family, guests, and pets in danger.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO