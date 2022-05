Employee’s Union is concerned that Elected Officials are out of the loop of information and power. In a vote announced May 9, 2022, the Alhambra City’s employee’s union rejected the city of Alhambra’s terms for a new union contract. The vote was 67 against and 34 in favor of the city’s offer. The crux of the impasse is hero pay.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO