ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Police: Local man hit woman in face with board

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpSnI_0fkSYZp300

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to hitting a woman in the face with a 2X4 piece of wood.

The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the May 7 attack and reportedly had to have a tooth surgically removed due to damage from being hit.

An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to the home of Koby Torrez, 21, after a family member called reporting he had come home “bloody and beat up.”

Torrez reportedly had a large blood stain on his clothing when police met with him. An ambulance was called to the scene, but Torrez said he did not want to go to a hospital.

Torrez told the officer he had been jumped outside a bar.

The day after Torrez spoke to the officer, police responded to EIRMC after a woman came in with serious injuries. The woman had suffered a concussion. Police learned Torrez was involved, and during an interview he admitted to hitting the victim in the head. He said he fled after the altercation.

Torrez was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.

A no-contact order was issued between Torrez and the victim. He was released to pretrial services.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 27 in Bonneville County Court.

Comments / 2

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least one of the company's used cars The post Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman arrested for punching another woman in face, causing major nose injury

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly punched a woman in the face, causing a serious nose injury. The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Alyssa Ellwood, 21, confronted her about dating Ellwood's ex-boyfriend. The victim said she told Ellwood it was none of her business, and that Ellwood then hit her in the face with a closed fist. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters, residents battle feedlot fire for nearly six hours

Local firefighters battled a blaze at a feedlot for nearly six hours during the early morning hours on Sunday. The Idaho Falls Fire Department around 1:20 a.m. was notified by a bystander of a fire near the area of the Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Broken Bit Arena, about two miles north of Highway 20, exit 310 on the Lewisville Highway, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

10th annual memorial for fallen law enforcement officers held in Idaho

CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office held its 10th annual memorial for fallen law enforcement officers on Friday, honoring 74 officers who had died in Idaho’s history. Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse recalled the day of May 18, 2020, when he received the call that his deputy, Wyatt Maser, was in the hospital after being struck with a patrol car. “I hurried and dressed and headed out the door...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deputies: Local man charged with felony for attempting to strangle woman while she was driving

A 30-year-old local man faces a felony charge after sheriff’s deputies say he attempted to strangle a woman while she was driving a vehicle. Dakota Justin Neeser, of Soda Springs, faces one felony count of attempted strangulation for an incident that began to unfold around 6:10 p.m. Monday. Bannock County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Jensen Road southwest of McCammon for the report of a...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

California man gets probation for theft at construction site

POCATELLO — A Los Angeles man who pleaded guilty to two counts of felony grand theft has received five years of probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, received two separate five-year felony probation sentences with 120-discretionary sentences from District Judge Robert Naftz. But those two probation periods will be served concurrently, according to court documents.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Concussion#Clothing#Violent Crime#Eirmc#Bonneville County Court
kidnewsradio.com

Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning. Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff’s Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. “The individual will not be identified at this time, as the proper notifications need to be made to next of kin. This event is still being investigated. Further details will be released when appropriate.”
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Jockey hospitalized following accident during race at Pocatello Downs

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn't regain his feet. The horse didn't appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven't yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are battling a house fire on Juniper Drive near the intersection with 17th Street. Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department has one westbound lane closed on 17th Street in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony drug possession, eluding after brief vehicle pursuit

POCATELLO — A 40-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after sheriff's office deputies say say was found to be in possession of meth after a brief vehicle pursuit on Yellowstone Avenue. Justin Joseph Lupo, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and felony eluding following an incident on May 18. The incident began to unfold around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a Bannock County Sheriff’s...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four East Idaho residents arrested, charged with felony drug possession

POCATELLO — Four East Idaho residents were recently arrested and face felony drug possession charges. Clyde Mackinze Osborne, 31, of Fort Hall, faces charges of grand theft by possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, meth, following the incident, which began to unfold around 6 p.m. on Monday. Pocatello police officers were informed that an undercover narcotics detective located a stolen silver Chevrolet Malibu being operated on...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy