Police: Local man hit woman in face with board

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to hitting a woman in the face with a 2X4 piece of wood.

The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the May 7 attack and reportedly had to have a tooth surgically removed due to damage from being hit.

An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to the home of Koby Torrez, 21, after a family member called reporting he had come home “bloody and beat up.”

Torrez reportedly had a large blood stain on his clothing when police met with him. An ambulance was called to the scene, but Torrez said he did not want to go to a hospital.

Torrez told the officer he had been jumped outside a bar.

The day after Torrez spoke to the officer, police responded to EIRMC after a woman came in with serious injuries. The woman had suffered a concussion. Police learned Torrez was involved, and during an interview he admitted to hitting the victim in the head. He said he fled after the altercation.

Torrez was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.

A no-contact order was issued between Torrez and the victim. He was released to pretrial services.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 27 in Bonneville County Court.