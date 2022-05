LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Up and down temperature swings will be the main headline this week, along with unsettled weather conditions dominating during the middle of the week. Clouds are expected to stick around on Monday, but it should stay dry. An isolated sprinkle is possible, especially south. A northeast breeze combined with mostly cloudy skies will make for another cool day with temperatures stuck in the 60s. A little bit of late-day sunshine is possible, but the clouds will put up a fight.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO