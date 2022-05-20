Editor's Focus

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
