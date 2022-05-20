Editor's Focus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
CXCR2 inhibition in NASH-HCC

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Treatment options for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) include immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) such as anti-PD1, but not all patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-driven HCC respond to immunotherapy. A new study in Gut elucidates the role of neutrophils in NASH-HCC and suggests a novel therapeutic avenue for immunotherapy improvement.
The optimal duration for the wrinkle test in a clinical setting

To determine the time needed or the development of a positive result on the wrinkle test among patients with complete laceration of a digital nerve in a clinical setting. We prospectively recruited 20 patients who had undergone surgery for digital nerve laceration. The wrinkle test was conducted at a follow-up session up to 2Â months after surgery, and the time to a positive wrinkling result was recorded. The wrinkle test was compared between the patient's injured versus uninjured contralateral finger. The average time required for a positive result on the wrinkle test was 24.5Â min (Â±"‰11), with 25% patients requiring 40Â min to obtain a positive result. When evaluating a patient with digital nerve injury in a "non-laboratory" environment, the wrinkle test may require up to 40Â min to obtain a positive result. Our study suggests that if tests are completed following the generally accepted time limit reported in the literature (30Â min), up to 25% of tests may produce false negative results.
Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
Aberrant cortico-striatal white matter connectivity and associated subregional microstructure of the striatum in obsessive-compulsive disorder

The striatum and its cortical circuits play central roles in the pathophysiology of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The striatum is subdivided by cortical connections and functions; however, the anatomical aberrations in different cortico-striatal connections and coexisting microstructural anomalies in striatal subregions of OCD patients are poorly understood. Thus, we aimed to elucidate the aberrations in cortico-striatal white matter (WM) connectivity and the associated subregional microstructure of the striatum in patients with OCD. From diffusion tensor/kurtosis imaging of 107 unmedicated OCD patients and 110 matched healthy controls (HCs), we calculated the cortico-striatal WM connectivity and segmented the striatum using probabilistic tractography. For the segmented striatal subregions, we measured average diffusion kurtosis values, which represent microstructural complexity. Connectivity and mean kurtosis values in each cortical target and associated striatal subregions were compared between groups. We identified significantly reduced orbitofrontal WM connectivity with its associated striatal subregion in patients with OCD compared to that in HCs. However, OCD patients exhibited significantly increased caudal-motor and parietal connectivity with the associated striatal subregions. The mean kurtosis values of the striatal subregions connected to the caudal-motor and parietal cortex were significantly decreased in OCD patients. Our results highlighted contrasting patterns of striatal WM connections with the orbitofrontal and caudal-motor/parietal cortices, thus supporting the cortico-striatal circuitry imbalance model of OCD. We suggest that aberrations in WM connections and the microstructure of their downstream regions in the caudal-motor-/parietal-striatal circuits may underlie OCD pathophysiology and further provide potential neuromodulation targets for the treatment of OCD.
Identification of gene signatures for COAD using feature selection and Bayesian network approaches

The combination of TCGA and GTEx databases will provide more comprehensive information for characterizing the human genome in health and disease, especially for underlying the cancer genetic alterations. Here we analyzed the gene expression profile of COAD in both tumor samples from TCGA and normal colon tissues from GTEx. Using the SNR-PPFS feature selection algorithms, we discovered a 38 gene signatures that performed well in distinguishing COAD tumors from normal samples. Bayesian network of the 38 genes revealed that DEGs with similar expression patterns or functions interacted more closely. We identified 14 up-DEGs that were significantly correlated with tumor stages. Cox regression analysis demonstrated that tumor stage, STMN4 and FAM135B dysregulation were independent prognostic factors for COAD survival outcomes. Overall, this study indicates that using feature selection approaches to select key gene signatures from high-dimensional datasets can be an effective way for studying cancer genomic characteristics.
