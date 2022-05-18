ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volume 28 Issue 5, May 2022

By Elizabeth Snouffer
 6 days ago

Shaked et al. applied a polygenic risk score for type 2 diabetes to liver and kidney transplant donors and recipients with the aim of identifying genetic associations with the development of post-transplantation diabetes mellitus. The cover is...

ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Gene expression profile analyses to identify potential biomarkers for myopia

Increasing evidence suggests myopia is not a simple refractive error, many other factors might also be involved. Here, we assessed myopic and normal corneas' gene expression profiles to identify possible diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers for myopia. Materials and methods. We obtained the expression profile of ten patients and seven normal...
Â Variations in lignin monomer contents and stable hydrogen isotope ratios in methoxy groups during the biodegradation of garden biomass

Lignin, a highly polymerized organic component of plant cells, is one of the most difficult aromatic substances to degrade. Selective biodegradation under mild conditions is a promising method, but the dynamic variations in lignin monomers during the biodegradation of lignocellulose are not fully understood. In this study, we evaluated the differences in lignin degradation under different microbial inoculation based on the lignin monomer content, monomer ratio, and stable hydrogen isotope ratio of lignin methoxy groups (Î´2HLM). The weight loss during degradation and the net loss of lignocellulosic components improved dramatically with fungal inoculation. Syringyl monolignol (S-lignin), which contains two methoxy groups, was more difficult to degrade than guaiacyl (G-lignin), which contains only one methoxy group. The co-culture of Pseudomonas mandelii and Aspergillus fumigatus produced the greatest decrease in the G/S ratio, but Î´2HLM values did not differ significantly among the three biodegradation experiments, although the enrichment was done within the fungal inoculation. The fluctuation of Î´2HLM values during the initial phase of biodegradation may be related to the loss of pectic polysaccharides (another methoxy donor), which mainly originate from fallen leaves. Overall, the relative Î´2HLM signals were preserved despite decreasing G/S ratios in the three degradation systems. Nevertheless, some details of lignin Î´2HLM as a biomarker for biogeochemical cycles need to be explored further.
Lymph nodes tolerate tumours

For most cancers, spread to the lymph nodes (LNs) is a marker of poor prognosis and typically precedes dissemination to distant sites. Despite this well-known association, it was unclear whether LN seeding is necessary for further spread and what role LNs have in shaping distant metastasis. A new study in Cell shows that LN colonization by tumour cells is crucial for distant metastasis, not as a source of metastatic precursors, but by generating tumour-specific immune tolerance, involving tumour-intrinsic epigenetic reprogramming, evasion of immune-mediated cytotoxicity and induction of regulatory T (Treg) cells.
Africa needs more bioinformaticians for population studies

Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi, USA. Bioinformatics can offer practical solutions to infectious diseases that plague Africa, such as malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, Ebola and Lassa fever. But — despite the relatively inexpensive infrastructure needed for training, research and applications — there are still disappointingly few genomic studies of African populations (A. Wonkam Nature 590, 209–211; 2021).
Author Correction: MASCDB, a database of images, descriptors and microphysical properties of individual snowflakes in free fall

In this article the grant number 200020_175700/1 relating to Swiss National Science Foundation for Jacopo Grazioli was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jacopo Grazioli, Gionata Ghiggi. Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. Jacopo...
Correlation between loneliness, personality traits, and treatment outcomes in patients with methamphetamine use disorder

The aim of this study was to investigate whether loneliness and personality traits correlate with the treatment outcome of methamphetamine use disorder. In this 1-year longitudinal study, a total 106 participants (98 males, 8 females), with a mean age 36.3"‰Â±"‰9.6Â years were enrolled. We measured UCLA Loneliness Scale and Tridimensional Personality Questionnaire at baseline, while craving level at baseline, week 12, 24, 36, and 48. Urinary methamphetamine tests were given 17 times. For the evaluation of the data, multiple linear regression and generalized linear mixed models were used. The baseline results showed lower levels of the harm avoidance trait and higher levels of loneliness were significantly associated with higher craving levels (p=0.04 and 0.04). Moreover, loneliness was not only positively associated with craving levels (B=0.05, p<0.01) but with urinary methamphetamine positive results (B= 0.08, p=0.03) during one-year treatment. The findings suggested that loneliness was associated with poor methamphetamine treatment outcome (greater craving levels and higher proportion of positive methamphetamine urine tests) and lower harm avoidance traits are associated with higher craving levels.
Climatic backdrop for Pueblo cultural development in the southwestern United States

While climatic triggers for collapse and population migrations of ancestral Pueblo communities have been proposed, little is known about the overall climatic backdrop for the entire pre-Hispanic Pueblo period (ca. 1300 to 460 B2K). Here, we report data from stalagmite HC-1, from Hidden Cave, Guadalupe Mountains, New Mexico, covering the past 3400Â years, showing an interval of increased frequency of droughts from 1260 to 370Â yr B2K that is coeval with the entire pre-Hispanic Pueblo period. Our record suggests that this puebloan Late Holocene climatic interval was the most arid and highly variable climatic period of the last 3400Â years. Climatic conditions favoring the introduction of cultivation existed prior to the Pueblo period during more pluvial-like conditions from at least 3400 to 1260Â yr B2K. Hence, the change from the Desert Archaic/Basketmaker to Pueblo cultures was associated with a quick transition to increasing aridity into and through the Pueblo period associated with greater urbanization and the establishment of pueblo population centers.
Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
Artificial intelligence is breaking patent law

You have full access to this article via your institution. In 2020, a machine-learning algorithm helped researchers to develop a potent antibiotic that works against many pathogens (see Nature https://doi.org/ggm2p4; 2020). Artificial intelligence (AI) is also being used to aid vaccine development, drug design, materials discovery, space technology and ship design. Within a few years, numerous inventions could involve AI. This is creating one of the biggest threats patent systems have faced.
Fitting into your niche

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) is the primary cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once the infection is resolved, UPEC can adapt and persist in the intestine and the urinary tract, leading to recurrence of UTIs. To gain a clearer understanding of how pathogens adapt within the host, several genomic studies have previously reported pathoadaptive mechanisms of persistence, but these have been mostly limited to specific niches ofÂ the human body, thus underscoring the need to understand the impact of different physiological conditions between niches in within-host bacterial adaptation. Now, ThÃ¤nert, Choi et al. characterize UPEC adaptation in multiple body sites - the gastrointestinal tract and the urinary tract - and show that mobile genetic element (MGE)-mediated genomic plasticity is key for habitat adaptation and persistence.
Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
PIKfyve inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants including Omicron

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 167 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, is raging around the world and results in millions of deaths since the end of 2019. Although various therapies including vaccines and neutralizing antibodies have been developed to defend against the horrible pandemic, current strategies are inevitably at risk of failure due to high mutagenicity of the viral genome. In fact, the most worrying situation is that the monoclonal antibodies of existing vaccines against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant are ineffective.1 Facing the great threat posed by COVID-19, there is an urgent need to develop small molecule antiviral drugs. At present, only a few drugs are authorized to treat COVID-19 in emergency medicine clinics. To identify and evaluate molecular target for COVID-19 becomes a top priority for worldwide health professionals.
Insights into the molecular triggers of parosmia based on gas chromatography olfactometry

Parosmia is a debilitating condition in which familiar smells become distorted and disgusting, with consequences for diet and mental health. It is a feature of post-infectious olfactory loss, particularly resulting from COVID-19. There is currently little understanding of its pathophysiology, and the prevailing hypothesis for the underlying mechanism is aberrant growth of regenerating olfactory sensory neurons after damage.
Open access in low-income countries — open letter on equity

Chascomús Institute of Technology (INTECH, CONICET–UNSAM), Chascomús, Argentina. You have full access to this article via your institution. As chair of the World Academy of Sciences Young Affiliates Network (TYAN), I am one of the organizers of an open letter describing the adverse impact on researchers in developing countries of article-processing charges for open-access publications (see go.nature.com/3jn1k6s). We call for a multilateral solution to the problem that will help the entire global community. By mid-May, the letter’s signatory list included 17 Nobel laureates and more than 30 international organizations and academies.
Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
Thermal cooling performance of convective non-Newtonian nanofluid flowing with variant power-index across moving extending surface

This communication focuses on assessing the effectiveness of nanoparticles, and a power-law variation fluid on a moving stretching surface is analyzed. Newtonian fluids for different nanomaterials are considered due to its industrial demand. The partial differential equations describing the flow are transformed to ordinary differential equations by employing local similarity transformations and then solved numerically by an effective numerical approach, namely, the local nonsimilarity method (LNS). The numerical solution is computed for different parameters by using the computational software MATLAB. Different types of nanoparticles are considered, and the impact of those nanoparticles as well as the impact of different pertaining parameters on velocity, temperature, missing velocity slope, and missing temperature slope are presented graphically. Comparisons are made with the available results in the open literature. Our investigation conveys a better impact on \({\text{Ag}}\) nanoparticles due to their higher thermal conductivity. Furthermore, an increase in the free stream velocity, missing temperature slope and velocity slope is enhanced, but after a point of separation, the missing temperature slope decays.
Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
