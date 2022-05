The uphill battle continues for the Blues in this series with their backs entirely up against the wall. They looked like a team ready to go home in the early part of the second period. In 2019, after the San Jose Sharks’ infamous hand pass in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Blues responded by winning games. They did not have that same approach this time, and it cost them.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO