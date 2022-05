Police say they arrested a mother in Wolcott who left her 2-year-old son home alone while she went to Petco and then stopped at a gas station to take pictures of her car. Amanda Milligan, 28, was charged with risk of injury to a child. A neighbor called 911 after finding her toddler son wandering alone, wet and crying in their front yard with two dogs.

WOLCOTT, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO