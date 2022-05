SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson had emerged as the Giants’ hottest hitter before his torrid start to the season was interrupted by a mild groin strain at the end of April. Pederson missed only three games with the injury, but he struggled to regain his rhythm at the plate after returning to action. He entered Tuesday mired in a 5-for-49 (.106) slump over his previous 19 games, though manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly expressed confidence that the 30-year-old slugger would rediscover his earlier form.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO