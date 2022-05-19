Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 4:15 p.m. south of Downey.

A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29.

Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed.

The pickup struck the guardrail before overturning.

Both the pickup and trailer came to rest in the travel lanes, resulting in complete blockage for approximately forty minutes, and continuing with partial blockage for an additional hour and twenty minutes.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police were assisted with traffic control by Bannock County Search and Rescue.