ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

CHP Reports Fatal Accident on 24th Street

By John Todd
riolindamessenger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 6:10 PM, North Sacramento CHP Area units were dispatched to a call of a traffic collision that occurred on private property near 24th Street in Rio Linda. A Dodge Sprinter van, driven by a 43-year-old male from Rio Linda, had been backing...

www.riolindamessenger.com

Comments / 1

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Speeding Driver Cause Fatalities in Sacramento

Accident at Stockton Boulevard Intersection Caused by Reckless Driver. A speeding driver in Sacramento on May 21 ended up causing two fatalities. The fatal accident was the culmination of two vehicles driving recklessly around Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue, according to officials with the Sacramento Police Department. Officers began a short pursuit of the vehicles with sirens and lights on in an attempt to get the drivers to stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sedan fatally strikes pedestrian on Watt Avenue

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol said a sedan fatally struck a pedestrian around 5 a.m. Monday. Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said a white Nissan headed north on Watt Avenue near Robertson Avenue hit a woman who was in the road. According to Carlisle, drugs and alcohol were not a factor and no criminal charges […]
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Accidents
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Tien Thuy Le and another dead after a two-vehicle collision in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

46-year-old Tien Thuy Le and another dead after a two-vehicle collision in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Tien Thuy Le as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision that also killed another person in Sacramento. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Stockton Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that a driver was traveling southbound [...]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Loud Party Broken Up By Deputies In Lodi; 1 Hurt In Shooting As People Left Area

LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say gunshots rang out after a loud party was broken up near Lodi over the weekend. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol got several calls about loud music and traffic along the 9800 block of E. Highway 12. Deputies shut the party down by 8 p.m. About 20 minutes later, as people were still leaving the area, deputies say gunshots were heard. This prompted people to start running. A total of two people were hurt in the chaos, deputies say, including one from a gunshot wound and the other who was trampled after falling; both injuries were not life-threatening. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No suspect information has been released.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Man impales himself on dock cleat with his own vehicle

SACRAMENTO , Calif. (KTXL) — A man was impaled by a dock cleat after being run over by his own vehicle at Discovery Park. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed the victim is 25-year-old. According to Sacramento Fire, he was taken to a local hospital but his current condition is unknown. There is no further information […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Accident On Stockton Boulevard In Sacramento Kills 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle accident has caused a section of Stockton Boulevard to be closed in Sacramento, said the California Highway Patrol. Stockton Blvd. was closed between 65th Street and Riza Avenue and CHP was advising drivers to avoid the area. According to CHP, a driver was speeding southbound on Stockton Boulevard when they broadsided a vehicle north of 65th Street. Both people who were in the broadsided vehicle sustained fatal injuries. One of the deceased has been identified as Tien Thuy Le, a 46-year-old woman from Sacramento. The driver of the speeding vehicle sustained major injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drugs#Dodge#Facebook Com#Chpnorthsac#Instagram Chpnorthsac#Nextdoor
ABC10

Elk Grove shooting leaves one in hospital

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Elk Grove. Elk Grove Police Department said they've opened an investigation after the shooting happened along the 9300 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road around 9 p.m. Sunday night. Few details are available at this time,...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto car crash leaves 2 cousins from Ceres dead, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Two cousins from Ceres are dead after a car crashed into a center median in Modesto on Sunday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road, police said. Both men were then ejected from a 2004 Chevy Tahoe when it hit the center median and the vehicle also rolled over several times, authorities said.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Driver crashes in front of Auburn City Hall after going 100 mph on Hwy. 49

AUBURN, Calif. — A pursuit reaching speeds above 100 mph on Highway 49 ended in the driver crashing in front of the Auburn City Hall. On Monday at around 1:30 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph. The Auburn Police Department said the pursuit ended in a crash directly in front of the Auburn City Hall.
AUBURN, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Pair arrested in Stockton homicide

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 12, 2022, Stockton police detectives arrested Elias Ripoyla, 21, Ivan Tongco, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection to the February 12, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old male in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

River City High Student Omar Sofizada Set To Graduate Dies After Rescuers Pull Him From American River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young man from Sacramento has died after he was pulled from the American River over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday afternoon, east of Ancil Hoffman Park. Exactly what led up to the man going under is unclear. Sacramento Police, Sacramento Regional Parks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Fire of Sacramento all helped in the search for the man. Rescue boats eventually located him and pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The man later died. He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Sacramento resident Omar Sofizada. On Monday, the Washington Unified School District released a statement acknowledging that Sofizada was a student at River City High School and was set to graduate in a few weeks. “He was a very kind and hardworking student, dedicated to his studies and always making sure to be mindful of his classmates. His presence is undoubtedly going to be missed throughout our entire school community,” the district said. Sofizada and his family had only recently immigrated from Afghanistan. No exact cause of death has been given, but the coroner’s office lists the incident as an accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Woman dies at Sacramento jail after medical emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman found dead in a cell at Sacramento County Main Jail had experienced an unspecified medical emergency. The sheriff’s office says guards discovered the dead inmate during a cell check early Tuesday. The woman had been in custody since March 2 on felony domestic violence charges. Coroner’s officials will determine the cause of death. Authorities do not believe COVID-19 or foul play was a factor. The woman’s identity was withheld pending family notification.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Marysville Friday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - One man is dead after a motorcycle and car crash in Marysville at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Mathews Lane approaching Woodruff Lane when he drove into a southbound traveling truck driven by Garitt Allen Cox, 50, of Grass Valley.
MARYSVILLE, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Man killed in minivan vs. big rig crash identified

A Stockton resident died May 19 when the minivan he was driving rear-ended a stationary big rig on Highway 99 in Galt, authorities reported. The collision happened near midday, just south of Simmerhorn Road. In a press release, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it received a call at about...
GALT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy