ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Giuttari and Mitchell of MG Commercial broker $750,000 sale of 45,000 s/f building

nerej.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvidence, RI Mike Giuttari, SIOR and Leeds Mitchell, SIOR of MG Commercial have sold...

nerej.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino workers rally over wages and staffing levels, march to company’s Rhode Island HQ

Over 200 Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino employees and members of the hospitality and food service workers’ union, UNITE HERE Local 26, and their allies, gathered in front of Providence City Hall to demand that Bally’s restores pre-pandemic staffing and scheduling at the company’s flagship casino. The workers were joined by Bally’s employees from Atlantic City and Las Vegas as well as Encore Boston Harbor casino workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 leaders, and Providence City Councilmember Carmen Castillo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

The Parking Garage at Providence Place Mall Discriminates Against Larger Vehicles

If there's one thing that's guaranteed to raise blood pressure and stress somebody out to the max, it's driving around in Providence, searching for parking. There has to be some type of secret to finding street parking because the good Lord has never shined a light on an available spot for me before. To make matters worse, I have a tall SUV with a roof rack that won't fit in most garages around the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Award money to fund future housing, Broad Street revitalization

CENTRAL FALLS – With roughly $90,000 in site readiness awards granted to the city, Central Falls will begin planning for multiple housing developments, as well as revitalization of Broad Street “as a vibrant mixed-use commercial corridor.”. Joined by state and local officials, Gov. Dan McKee and Central Falls...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Real Estate
City
Providence, RI
Valley Breeze

At 84, Vito’s still pairing cuts, cabernet

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Vito Paglia says he isn’t a heavy talker, but he doesn’t have to be. Now some six decades into his profession of cutting hair, he learned a long time ago that it’s all about listening. Why, he says, would you want to dive...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Becomes Nineteenth State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

In a “high” point (sorry, we had to) for those rooting for the legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island, state legislators largely voted in favor of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act on Tuesday, with House votes totaling 55-16 while the Senate passed 32-6. The bill—which will allow adults twenty-one and older to buy and possess up to one ounce of marijuana, allow Rhode Islanders to grow small amounts at home and wipe any prior civil violation, misdemeanor or felony conviction for now-decriminalized marijuana possessions from court record systems—was signed into law by Governor Daniel McKee this afternoon on the south lawn of the State House. Legal marijuana sales are expected to begin December 1 of this year.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rhode Island governor to sign bill to legalize recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor is signing legislation Wednesday to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in the state. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee scheduled a bill signing ceremony at the State House for Wednesday afternoon after Rhode Island’s General Assembly overwhelming voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday night. His office said the legislation accomplishes the priorities of making sure legalization is equitable, controlled and safe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sior#Leeds Mitchell#Mahr Inc#Paolino Properties#Paolino Props
iheart.com

124 Million Dollars In Pandemic Relief Ready To Be Spent

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has signed a 124 million dollar measure which will spend the rest of the pandemic relief funding the city got from the fed. 31 million dollars for housing. Twenty million for infrastructure improvements in broadband, water and sewer. "As we continue to recover from the pandemic,...
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Indicted for Vending Machine Fraud

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a local vending machine company has been indicted and arraigned for a scheme that defrauded third party buyers out of nearly $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was indicted earlier this month and arraigned on Monday on larceny and other charges in connection to the scheme, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office stated Wednesday.
TAUNTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Settlement Reached on National Grid Sale to PPL UPDATED

The sale of National Grid to PPL has cleared a critical hurdle. A settlement was reached on Monday between PPL Corporation, National Grid and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. The Superior Court issued orders dismissing the Neronha's appeal of an earlier order from the Rhode Island Division of Public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Germany
ecori.org

Environmental Injustices Dumped on Two Providence Neighborhoods Illuminate Impacts of Structural Racism

Scrap-metal operations and the storage of fossil fuels and toxic chemicals line the Providence waterfront along Allens Avenue. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) PROVIDENCE — Environmental injustices and the apathetic attitudes that allow them to fester collide head-on in two neighborhoods along the city’s toxic waterfront. This intersection of societal inequality highlights the numerous environmental-justice issues Rhode Island faces, from heat islands in the state’s urban core to the historic theft of Indigenous lands to an absence of safe and convenient transportation choices to a lack of access to affordable housing and healthy food.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Rhode Island Pair Headed To Prison In Drug Case

Two Rhode Island men are going to federal prison for distributing cocaine. George Mojica and Angel Delgado of Central Falls were sentenced to seven and five years respectively in a joint case. The Justice Department says the pair admitted to retrieving numerous packages that were delivered to residents around the state. Separately, the DOJ says Bradley DeWalt of Woonsocket was sentenced to two years behind bars for selling crack.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
wamc.org

Crackdown urged on 'ghost guns' in Massachusetts

A push is on for Massachusetts to join other states in passing legislation to crack down on so-called “ghost guns.”. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the House Chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, said he hopes to get consensus in the next two weeks to report out a bill that would regulate the firearms that can be assembled at home from untraceable parts allowing the gun owners to circumvent background checks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy