Giuttari and Mitchell of MG Commercial broker $750,000 sale of 45,000 s/f building

In a “high” point (sorry, we had to) for those rooting for the legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island, state legislators largely voted in favor of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act on Tuesday, with House votes totaling 55-16 while the Senate passed 32-6. The bill—which will allow adults twenty-one and older to buy and possess up to one ounce of marijuana, allow Rhode Islanders to grow small amounts at home and wipe any prior civil violation, misdemeanor or felony conviction for now-decriminalized marijuana possessions from court record systems—was signed into law by Governor Daniel McKee this afternoon on the south lawn of the State House. Legal marijuana sales are expected to begin December 1 of this year.

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO