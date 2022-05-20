Downtown’s happiest hour returns

Chad and Heather Anderson of Hanover Township were happy to spend the day together in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Chad works long hours as a construction worker and was finally able to get out early ‘for once,’ he said. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond City Partnership proudly kicked off this year’s iteration of Sunsets on SOMA happy hour and concert series Thursday night, in alliance with the Fine Arts Fiesta, marking the one-year anniversary of the event.

Sunsets on SOMA is a free, outdoor celebration complete with live music, including Thursday night’s performers Stealing Neil. There are also libations available courtesy of Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, pop-up vendors and a children’s craft corner.

R.J. Scouton, singer for Stealing Neil, took a break from their set-list of anthems and sing-a-long crowd-pleasers to offer cheers Thursday night: “How about a toast to be out and free and lively here in center city Wilkes-Barre?”

And those in attendance were happy to oblige.

Heather and Chad Anderson of Hanover Township took advantage of the day and came to check out Sunsets on SOMA.

“He actually got off work early, which never happens,” Heather said as Chad chuckled and added, “Yeah, for once.”

As a construction worker, Chad pulls long hours, so the two were happy to have the time to do something. “He got off early and we wanted to come check out the Fine Arts Fiesta and here we are,” Heather said.

She further offered her thoughts on the Downtown Rebound initiative. “It’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I grew up here. I’m a lifelong resident of Hanover Township. I used to come to the (Osterhout) library for story time when I was four years old and I’m 41 now. So, it’s nice to see. It’s like a whole new, fresh chapter and I couldn’t be happier. I love where we live.”

Linda Joseph and Linda Ackerman also took time to speak with a reporter between Stealing Neil’s sets to share their thoughts on the evening.

“We were here last year. We enjoy listening to the music and supporting the Diamond City Partnership with their events. More downtown is better. We just love it,” Joseph said.

“It’s a beautiful night,” Ackerman added.

The two spoke highly of the Diamond City Partnership’s efforts to get folks back downtown. “I think that’s exactly what has to happen,” Joseph said. “People are driving it and themselves and we need to build up the downtime, big time. There’s a lot of good stuff happening in this city that should be concentrated on.”

Ackerman remarked, “We’re tired of hearing about the bad stuff. It’s good to come and just enjoy ourselves. I’m 71 and I never wanted to leave this town.”

Susan Magnotta, DCP’s Director of Marketing and Development added, “We invite our entire community to come to the heart of downtown for this free concert and happy hour series and then stay to enjoy dinner at one of our many unique downtown restaurants. Sunsets on SOMA is part of our larger ‘Downtown Rebound’ initiative aimed at bringing life, vitality, and vibrancy back to our center city and to support our restaurant and small retail business owners.”

The series, just one of many of the DCP’s efforts to continue building downtown, is held in Midtown Village now through September from 5-7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Current dates, not including last night’s event, include June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15. The series will then continue into the fall, indoors at the Circle Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 and Nov. 18.

Geisinger is the presenting sponsor for the series. Other sponsors include: Berkshire Asset Management, Community Bank, The Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Discover NEPA, Boozy B’s, and The Times Leader.