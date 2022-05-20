ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – May 20

The papers on Friday are consumed by the long-awaited conclusion of the ‘partygate’ saga.

The Guardian and The Independent say there is “fury” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson received just one fine from the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into lockdown-busting parties at the top of Government during the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sue Gray , the senior civil servant whose separate report into coronavirus lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall is expected next week, is demanding for “key players” to be identified after the Met declined to identify anyone in its £460,000 investigation.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the PM’s comment in December that “no Covid rules (were) broken”, while the Daily Mail (not shown) leads with the investigation being dubbed a “farcical waste of time”.

The i and Daily Express report Tory MPs are now urging Boris Johnson to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The EU has blocked the UK from an £81 million science project over the ongoing Brexit row regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times .

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Star and Metro lead with the winners of the UK’s biggest Lotto jackpot.

And The Times (not shown) reports doctors are to prescribe insomnia sufferers a self-help app instead of a sleeping pill in a “groundbreaking” NHS scheme.

The Independent

‘Blood on your filthy privileged hands’: What the papers said about the Sue Gray report

Prime minister Boris Johnson has faced calls for him to resign over a report that laid bare the extent of illegal socialising at Downing Street during Covid lockdown.The long-awaited Sue Gray report – named after the senior civil servant in charge of leading the inquiry into Partygate – was published on Wednesday, and the story has made nearly all the front pages.The vast majority of the newspapers have focused on the government’s hypocrisy, noting that the revelations had particularly upset those who, during the pandemic, were not allowed – by law – to see their loved ones, be beside...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Sue Gray report: five unanswered questions about No 10 parties

After almost six months of media reports, a police investigation and a two-part civil service inquiry, Downing Street hopes Sue Gray’s report has closed the book on the saga of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10. But Gray’s 60 pages of findings leave several questions unanswered:. Why did Gray...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson is man of ‘honour’, claims close ally after devastating Partygate report

Boris Johnson’s right-hand man has denied the prime minister is a liar and described him as a man of "honour".But Labour’s Lisa Nandy said the PM was only “sorry that he got caught”, while the chair of the Commons standards committee Chris Bryant said that Mr Johnson’s response showed him to be “blind to his own failings”.No 10 chief of staff Stephen Barclay said the PM was not aware that a number of events he attended in Downing Street developed into drunken lockdown-breaching parties and was “shocked” to read the details in Sue Gray’s report on Wednesday.The report blasted...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson — live: 21 Tory MPs demand PM quits over ‘shameful’ Partygate scandal

The list of Tory MPs publicly demanding Boris Johnson to quit over the damning findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report has now grown to 21. Conservative MP John Baron became the latest Tory to withdraw his support from the prime minister, saying the report’s findings “paint a shameful pattern of misbehaviour during the pandemic as the rest of us kept to the Covid regulations”.Backbencher David Simmonds also called for the prime minister to step down, declaring that Mr Johnson no longer has the confidence of the public.It comes as the chair of parliament’s privileges committee has said it is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Make Elizabeth the last’ anti-monarchy campaigners urge ahead of platinum jubilee

An anti-monarchy pressure group has plastered billboards across the country urging ‘Make Elizabeth the last’ ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week. Campaigning group Republic has placed the large posters in cities around the UK, including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Birmingham.Above the faces of Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Charles, the advert says #AbolishtheMonarchy. Republic first introduced the posters in late July last year. The group wrote on its funding page: “As we approach the end of the Queen’s reign the country needs an honest, grown-up debate about the monarchy.“We need to stop and...
U.K.
The Independent

Northern Ireland has seen ‘far more grim moments’ than protocol row, says Neal

Northern Ireland has endured far more grim moments than the current dispute over post-Brexit trade, a senior US Congressman has said.Richard Neal was commenting as he arrived at Parliament Buildings in Belfast for talks with the main Stormont parties about the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse.Powersharing is on ice in the region after the DUP refused to re-establish a devolved executive following the recent election in protest at arrangements that have created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Unionist politicians have reacted angrily to remarks by Mr Neal in Dublin on Tuesday when he claimed the protocol dispute...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Number of people awaiting an asylum decision in UK surges by 300% in four years, figures show

The number of people waiting for a decision on their asylum claim in the UK has surged by more than 300 per cent in four years, new figures show.A total of 109,735 asylum seekers were awaiting a decision at the end of March 2022, more than double the number two years before and up from 27,256 – a 303 per cent rise - on March 2018. Campaigners have described the rise as “desperately worrying” and called on ministers to invest in an efficient process to fairly decide asylum applications and urgently ramp up the UK’s resettlement scheme.Despite pledging to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Truss accuses Putin of ‘weaponising hunger’ with Ukrainian grain blockade

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Vladimir Putin of seeking to “hold the world to ransom” through Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.The Cabinet minister rejected a demand by the Russian president for the lifting of international sanctions on his country in return for opening a humanitarian corridor to allow shipments to resume through the Black Sea port of Odesa.Around 22 million tonnes of grain are reportedly stuck in Ukraine – one of the world’s biggest wheat producers – as a result of the Russian naval blockade.What we cannot have is any lifting of sanctions, any appeasement, which will simply...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sturgeon to miss FMQs as she continues recovery from coronavirus

Nicola Sturgeon is to miss First Minister’s Questions as she continues to recover from Covid-19.Deputy First Minister John Swinney will stand in for Ms Sturgeon on Thursday, taking questions from opposition leaders and MSPs.The First Minster said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus, following a meeting with Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and a trip to the United States.Ms Sturgeon said this week the virus had “knocked me for six”, and she added on Twitter on Thursday that she was feeling better but “still not very well”.Today @johnswinney will stand in for me at #FMQs. I’m starting to...
WORLD
The Independent

What is a windfall tax and what does it mean for me?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a relief package on Thursday for households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.There are reports he will ditch the previously announced energy bills rebate that planned to loan £200 to all electricity customers from October and replace it with a grant that will not have to be paid back. This could be funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas firms that have posted soaring profits in recent weeks.So what is a windfall tax?A windfall is a sum of money you receive unexpectedly or by luck, for example if you won the lottery.A...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Martin Lewis to interview Rishi Sunak about energy bill help

Consumer expert Martin Lewis will interview Rishi Sunak following the chancellor’s statement announcing new cost of living support for struggling families. In his annoncement the under-fire chancellor is set to ditch the previously announced £200 loan on energy bills and replace it with a grant of up to £400 that will not have to be paid back, according to reports.And despite initial opposition from himself and other prominent government figures – such as Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg – Mr Sunak is expected to approve a windfall tax on energy companies. Martin Lewis has been vocal in applying pressure on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Channel crossings: Average arrivals per boat nearly doubles in 12 months

The average number of migrants on board each boat crossing the Channel almost doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2021, figures show.A Home Office report published on Thursday said there had been an average of 32 people per small boat in January to March 2022, compared with 18 people per boat in the first quarter of last year.The number of boats detected also almost doubled, from 74 to 141 in that time.The statistics – which confirm the Government’s official recorded data on Channel crossings – show there were 4,540 people detected arriving...
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin has just ‘nine month window to win war’, ex-Nato chief says

A former Nato general has predicted Putin has a nine-month window to win the war.Retired commander, Lt-Gen Konstantinos Loukopoulos, said Ukraine needs time to assimilate weapons from the west and train with them to make them operational, which will take between eight to nine months.Mr Loukopoulos believes that this is the timeframe Vladimir Putin has in order to win the war on the ground and reach a negotiated settlement.“Under the present balance of forces, the general trend is in favour of the Russians. Right now nothing can change that,” he told Al-Jazeera.“After a few months, with training of reserve...
POLITICS
