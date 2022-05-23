ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New Hubble Space Telescope data suggests ‘something weird’ is going with our universe, Nasa says

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiI2s_0fkQlarp00

The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in its work to find out how quickly the universe is expanding – and it supports the idea that something strange is happening in our universe, Nasa says.

In recent years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand exactly how quickly our universe is expanding.

But as those measures have become more precise, they have also shown something strange. There is a key difference between the rate of the expansion of the universe as it is around us, when compared with observations from right after the Big Bang.

Scientists are unable to explain that discrepancy. But it suggests there is “something weird” going in our universe, that could be the result of unknown, new physics, Nasa says.

For the last 30 years, Hubble has been gathering information on a set of “milepost markets” in space and time that can be used to track the expansion rate of the universe as they move away from us.

It has now calibrated more than 40 of the markers, Nasa announced, allowing for even more precision than before.

“You are getting the most precise measure of the expansion rate for the universe from the gold standard of telescopes and cosmic mile markers,” said Nobel Laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, in a statement.

He is the leader of a team of scientists who have published a new paper detailing the biggest and what is probably the last major update from the Hubble Space Telescope, doubling the previous set of mile markers as well as reanalysing exsiting data.

The search for a precise measure of how fast space was expanding came when American astronomer Edwin Hubble that galaxies outside of ours appeared to be moving away from us – and doing so faster the further away from us they are. Scientists have been hunting for a better understanding of that expansion ever since.

(Both the rate of expansion and the space telescope that has been researching it are named Hubble, in honour of the astronomer’s work.)

When the space telescope started gathering information about the universe’s expansion, however, it turned out to be more quick than models had predicted. Astronomers predict that it should be about 67.5 kilometers per second per megaparsec, give or take 0.5 – but observations show it is around 73.

There is only a one in a million chance that astronomers have got it wrong. Instead, it suggests the universe’s evolution and expansion is more complicated than we had realised, and that there is more to learn about how the universe is changing.

Scientists hope to delve deeper into that difficulty with the new James Webb Space Telescope , which recently launched to space and is set to send back its first observations soon. That should allow them to see new mileposts that are even further away and in better resolution.

Comments / 1016

Diagnosing America with Dr. B
6d ago

I love how they think they will ever figure out how God works and designed the universe. Hilarious, sad and entertaining all at the same time! 🤣 Go God!!!

Reply(253)
273
Melonie Norfolk
6d ago

I love science and would like to thank everyone past,present & future for all they have contributed to humanity in the name of science explorations🌍⭐🌜🌌🌛🌗🌠⛅🌚

Reply(19)
121
Tom#1
6d ago

Jesus Christ are Lord and savior told us to look up and wait his return. Everything in the book of revelations is playing out to this day. Pick up a Bible it may save your eternal soul. Would hate to see anybody spend eternity in hell! What do you have to lose if you don't believe?

Reply(84)
130
Related
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Hubble
CBS News

Haunting audio from a black hole allows humans to hear the sounds of space 240 million light-years away

Is there sound in space? New audio released from NASA provides some insight – and the answer is haunting. The audio, released on May 4, is that of a black hole from the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, a massive space structure that's 11 million light-years across and located about 240 million light-years away from Earth. Astronomers created the audible sound by recording the pressure waves that the black hole sent through the cluster's hot gas. In their original form, those waves cannot be heard by the human ear, so scientists extracted the sound waves and scaled them up by 57 and 58 octaves.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Claim Time Travel is Theoretically Possible

Researchers from the University of Queensland opined on the matter in late-2020. U.S. counterparts have taken Europe’s research several steps further. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The University of Queensland, Business Insider, IFL Science, Germain Tobar, Classical and Quantum Gravity, Google.com, Space.com, NASA.gov, and Wikipedia.org.
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space And Time
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Scientists grow plants in lunar soil – and find bad news

The good news for proponents of space colonization is that scientists have shown you can grow plants in Moon dirt. But the bad news for anyone envisioning a lushly verdant lunar astronaut salad bar is that plants grown in lunar regolith don’t grow very well and are generally stressed out by the experience.In a new study published Thursday in the journal Communications Biology, researchers at the University of Florida grew plants in lunar regolith from Nasa’s Apollo missions for the first time, comparing their growth to that of plants seeded in terrestrial volcanic ash.The lackluster performance of the plants...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy