Kentucky State

Pawlowski to resign as WKU baseball coach

By Todd Hamilton
 4 days ago

Western Kentucky coach John Pawlowski will resign after the Hilltoppers...

Colonels win, Tigers lose in 2nd Region tournament Sunday

Play began in the 2nd Region tournament Sunday. The Hopkinsville Tigers saw their season end with a 2-1 loss to Henderson County. The Colonels plated two runs off Tiger ace Preston Chadouin in the first inning and the lead held until the 7th inning when the Tigers scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Moss that brought home Landon Cook. Joseph Boor then singled but Christopher Medina got caught in a run down between third and home for the final out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
2nd Region tournament begins today at Henderson County

Play begins in the 2nd region tournament this evening at Henderson County. Christian County will face Webster County at 5:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com. The second game has Livingston Central facing Caldwell County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
HCC receives grant funds for summer bridge program

Hopkinsville Community College is one of 25 colleges across Kentucky that was awarded grant funds by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education for a Summer Bridge Program that will focus on college preparation and retention for recent high school graduates. HCC Coordinator of Career & Transfer Services Kanya Allen says...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Oak Grove murder suspect turns self in

The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Oak Grove has turned himself in to authorities. Kentucky State police say 20-year old Tyron Holt of Clarksville turned himself in Monday morning at the Oak Grove Police Department and he was served with a warrant for murder. It alleges...
OAK GROVE, KY
Bobby Eugene Lancaster

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Thursday May 26th at 7pm at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm til the service hour at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Todd County grand jury to hear Heltsley Road murder case

A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the murder case against 44-year old David Slagle of Lewisburg, the man accused of fatally shooting 57-year old Deborah McGee outside of her Heltsley Road home near Clifty earlier this month. Slagle appeared in Todd District Court for a preliminary hearing Monday...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Nona Phillips

(Age 89, of Elkton) Services will be Tuesday May 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home . Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Monday May 23rd at Latham Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
ELKTON, KY
Home damaged in Oak Grove fire

Fire damaged a home on Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Oak Grove, Pembroke and Fort Campbell were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, according to information from the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department. The home sustained some smoke and fire damage, but...
OAK GROVE, KY
Man arrested on strangulation charge

An investigation Saturday morning on Oak Tree Villa Drive led to the arrest of a man for a strangulation charge. An arrest citation for 24-year old Demaria Nance of Hopkinsville says he choked his 21-year old girlfriend during some type of altercation at about 9 a.m. The woman sustained minor...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Golden Alert issued for missing teen

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Hopkinsville teenager who has medical issues. Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 16-year old Nariah Stevenson is a black female who stands 5-7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has a scar on right side of HER nose, a dark birth mark between her shoulders, the left side of her nose is pierced and she has pierced ears with 3 to 4 stud ear rings in each ear.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Shots fired into car on Greenville Road, no injuries reported

Five people inside a vehicle avoided injury when their car was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon on Greenville Road. It happened about 1:15 p.m. in the area of Coffman Foods and the report from Hopkinsville police says the car was struck by four bullets. There were two adults and three...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Mary Louise Higgins

(Age 79, of Pembroke) Funeral services will be Wednesday May 25th at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
PEMBROKE, KY
Fire damages vacant home on Howell St.

Fire damaged a vacant home late Saturday night on Howell Street. Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says crews arrived shortly after 11 p.m. at the home in the 1000 block of Howell and found flames inside an interior room. The fire was quickly knocked down and there was moderate...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Suspect killed in Stewart County officer-involved shooting

A suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Stewart County, Tennessee. Sheriff Frankie Gray says deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hayes Ridge Road. After searching the area, the vehicle was located off Highway 46 near Indian Mound. The Tennessee Bureau...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
Mayor Lynch talks budget, non-partisan election committee

Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch appeared on WHOP Monday morning to talk budget, road work and non-partisan elections. A special committee was formed last year with the intent to study the possibility of non-partisan elections in Hopkinsville, how that would change things, become educated on that type of election and to host public forums. The committee was formed in response to when Council approved non-partisan local elections while maintaining the 12-ward structure last year, but Mayor Lynch vetoed the ordinance to allow more time for studies and community education.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two injured in US 68 accident

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on US 68 in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 41-year old Mary Beth Briggs of Hopkinsville was attempting to cross from Petsch Lane to Everett Lane and drove into the path of a westbound pickup operated by 80-year old Larry Skaggs of Hopkinsville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Three people charged in three different pursuits

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

