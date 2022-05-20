ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Coffee @ Ten, TC

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Liz Barack Fall's solo exhibition, "Reflective Perspectives," features recent work by...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
PC Gamer

Meta is 'making good progress' on removing the Quest 2's mandatory Facebook login

Last October, Meta promised to allow users of the Quest 2 VR headset to login to the device using an account that's not their personal Facebook account (opens in new tab). We're still awaiting this change today, and a Facebook account is still required on the VR headset's first boot, but a Meta spokesperson tells me this long-awaited change in policy should be coming "soon."
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
UPI News

World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel

May 26 (UPI) -- World Dracula Day, celebrated annually on May 26, was started by a fan group in 2012 and timed to coincide with the date that Bram Stoker's vampire novel was first published. The holiday was founded in 2012 by The Whitby Dracula Society 1897, a Whitby, England,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy