Michigan's first cannabis consumption lounge will open in downtown Kalkaska on Wednesday, June 1. The Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge will be located in a revitalized historic building at 302 South Cedar Street next to The Botanical Co. dispensary. The 3,000-square-foot venue will be open to customers 21 and older and will feature "a laid-back atmosphere, various seating areas, and a stage for live acts," according to a company release. The venue will also be available to rent for parties, live entertainment, and other private events.
