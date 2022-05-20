Fighting the Fight Within

UVALDE, Texas — The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of conversation, according to the boyfriend of the gunman’s mother. The shooter, identified by multiple law enforcement...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A second grader in the classroom next door was overcome with fear when a gunman began killing his classmates at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. "We were scared and the teacher started telling us we can pray," 8-year-old Timothy Silva told CBS News. He said his teacher...
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
