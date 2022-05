IDAHO FALLS – The sidewalks around the Idaho Falls Public Library will become more colorful thanks to the Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival. The Sidewalk Chalk Festival is set for Saturday, July 16 and will offer artists of all ages a chance to create artwork for the public to enjoy, as well as compete for cash and other prizes. The intent is to strengthen the Idaho Falls community while simultaneously raising the visibility of Riverwest Dental, the event’s sponsor, and their business partners.

1 DAY AGO