Old Mission, MI

Barn Sale Extravaganza

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Fowler Barn, 6782 Center Rd., Old Mission Peninsula. The...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
traverseticker.com

Northern Michigan Wedding Expo

Chat with vendors, look at samples, learn about the services & products available locally, & register for prizes, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. A portion of the registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
RELATIONSHIPS
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

DDA Gears Up For Riverfront Redesign Process

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will kick off a public design process next week for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza in the 100 block alley of Front Street between Union and Cass streets. Consulting group Inform Studio will meet with business and property owners, city staff, and local nonprofits June 1 and 2 to gather feedback before holding a public open house July 13 to take input from residents on several conceptual designs. With the city having to relocate a 24-inch sanitary sewer main in the alley this fall due to an eroding retaining wall, the DDA is taking the opportunity to reenvision the entire alley corridor – including opening up public access to the Boardman/Ottaway with a riverwalk and plaza in the 100 block and making green improvements to the shoreline in the 200 block.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Michigan's First Public Cannabis Consumption Lounge To Open In Kalkaska

Michigan's first cannabis consumption lounge will open in downtown Kalkaska on Wednesday, June 1. The Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge will be located in a revitalized historic building at 302 South Cedar Street next to The Botanical Co. dispensary. The 3,000-square-foot venue will be open to customers 21 and older and will feature "a laid-back atmosphere, various seating areas, and a stage for live acts," according to a company release. The venue will also be available to rent for parties, live entertainment, and other private events.
KALKASKA, MI
traverseticker.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
traverseticker.com

36th Annual Parkinson's Summer Forum: SOLD OUT; No Walk-ins Accepted

"Medications and Movement" will be the keynote by Dr. Kara Wyant, U of M assistant professor, neurologist & Movement Disorder specialist. Dr. Andrew Cole, Physical Medicine and Rehab specialist will speak about “Movement & Parkinson’s.” Twenty-five national & local exhibitors will take part in the event. Lunch is included. See www.pnntc.org for registration info & deadlines or contact Chris Esper: cesper2014@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council Details Plans For Upcoming Manufacturing Summit

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) is plotting its annual Manufacturing Summit for Tuesday, June 7 from 8am to 1pm at the Hagerty Center in Traverse City. Intended to shine a light on issues impacting the manufacturing industry both in Michigan and beyond, the summit has recently focused on topics like technology adoption and pandemic response. This year, the summit will feature a keynote address highlighting supply chain difficulties, staffing struggles, and other existential challenges that the manufacturing sector is facing right now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

COVID Outbreak Hits West Senior High

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Traverse City West Senior High School. An outbreak is defined as any school building with three or more associated positive cases. To date, there are 34 identified cases among students and staff at TC West. The Health Department...

Community Policy