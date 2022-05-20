2022 Traverse City Uncorked

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will kick off a public design process next week for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza in the 100 block alley of Front Street between Union and Cass streets. Consulting group Inform Studio will meet with business and property owners, city staff, and local nonprofits June 1 and 2 to gather feedback before holding a public open house July 13 to take input from residents on several conceptual designs. With the city having to relocate a 24-inch sanitary sewer main in the alley this fall due to an eroding retaining wall, the DDA is taking the opportunity to reenvision the entire alley corridor – including opening up public access to the Boardman/Ottaway with a riverwalk and plaza in the 100 block and making green improvements to the shoreline in the 200 block.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO