Ravens repeat history in 2017 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have been regarded as one of the best drafting teams in the NFL over the course of their franchise history. They’ve been able to find talent at the top of the draft, mid-to-late round gems, as well as undrafted free agents who turn out to be diamonds in the rough.

In a 2017 NFL re-draft, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report put together the entire first round with his predictions if it was held today. For Baltimore he selected a familiar face with the 16th overall pick in cornerback Marlon Humphrey, talking about how it shouldn’t be a shock to see the Ravens end up with the former University of Alabama star once again.

“It shouldn’t strike one as surprising that the Baltimore Ravens would wind up with the same player in this redraft. Part of the reason the Ravens have remained a perennial contender for as long as they have is the fact that the team consistently drafts well.”

In five seasons in Baltimore, Humphrey has totaled 276 tackles, 12 forced fumbles and nine interceptions, racking up two Pro Bowl appearances as well as one first-team All-Pro honor. He’s one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and the Ravens certainly made the right choice when selecting him at No. 16 overall, which has turned out to be a major steal.