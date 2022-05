President Biden said that NASA's Gateway outpost will welcome a Japanese astronaut. "In recent years, the alliance between Japan and the United States has grown stronger, deeper and more capable as we work together to take on new challenges – just as important as the opportunities – of a rapidly changing world," Biden said in Tokyo on Monday. "A great example of this: We viewed Japan's lunar rover... a symbol of how our space cooperation is taking off, looking towards the Moon and to Mars. And I'm excited about the work we'll do together on the Gateway station around the Moon and look forward to the first Japanese astronaut joining us in the mission to the lunar surface under the Artemis program."

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO