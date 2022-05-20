ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

From farms to niche tourism, Bertie ‘Seedbed of the Colony’

By Eric Medlin
coastalreview.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Most of the earliest English settlers in North Carolina lived on the northern side of the Albemarle Sound. Their settlements built the foundation of North Carolina and evolved into the Colony’s first towns and political...

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

coastalreview.org

Symposium highlights enslaved people’s escape by water

NEW BERN — A lesser-known story of the Underground Railroad is beginning to become clearer some 160 years after the Civil War began. Increasingly historians are viewing the waterways of the South as perhaps the most important component of that journey to freedom as enslaved people fled their bondage.
NEW BERN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Schools Supt. John Farrelly to retire in 2023

Announces decision in May 25 letter to school families. In a letter emailed to Dare County Schools families on the afternoon of May 25, Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly announced that he will be retiring from that position and from the public school system on June 30, 2023, following the next school year.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William Kenneth Harford of Elizabeth City, May 21

William Kenneth Harford, age 5, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born in Wilmington, NC to William Vernon Harford, Jr. and Michelle Leigh Wells, he was raised by his Grandmom and PopPop, Tammy Brooke and David Giddens. A wonderful, loving child who enjoyed fishing with his “PopPop” and when his Grandma bounced him on her knee, he was remarkably close to his brother, Russell. They enjoyed camping and golf cart rides.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
kiss951.com

These Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day in North Carolina

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served our country. We thank them for their selfless service to our country. In addition, shoppers can expect plenty of sales and discounts this Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, as on most three-day weekends, most businesses are open. To ensure shoppers know when and where to shop, Offers.com’s deals and savings experts have confirmed the Memorial Day hours of major chains. With the help of Offers.com, we have compiled a local list of openings.
POLITICS
Axios Charlotte

Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina

Just as North Carolinians prepare for one of our favorite rites of passage — beach season — the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration sent out an ominous alert on Tuesday: The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be unusually active, Axios Andrew Freedman reports. Why it matters: Hurricanes, nature’s most destructive storms, have tested North […] The post Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
William Blount
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brittney Blount

Washington County native Brittney Faye Blount is passionate about mental health and is dedicating her life to helping others get the resources they need to put their best foot forward. Blount graduated from Plymouth High School in 2009 and afterwards she attended Elizabeth City State University where she pursued a...
PLYMOUTH, NC
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

No E911 outage in Pitt County despite previous reports

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After previously reporting an outage of E911 services, Pitt County says the original message they received was sent by mistake. Earlier this evening, Pitt County Emergency Management/911 Communications Deputy Director Jimmy Hodges issued the following statement: “Regarding the earlier statement on the Lumen(CenturyLink) 911 outage, we have found the original alert from Lumen(CenturyLink) was sent in error. Pitt County Emergency Management has placed test calls and all tests have confirmed that Lumen(CenturyLink) lines are working when calling 911.”
PITT COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

North Carolina unveils new flood-warning system for roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has armed itself with an advanced flood-warning system designed to help pass the word to motorists on any flood risks to roads, bridges and culverts. A news release from the department says the system will rely on a network of 400 river and stream...
TRAFFIC
outerbanksvoice.com

James S. Sawyer of Camden, May 21

James Sheldon Sawyer, age 80, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 30, 1941 to the late Millard Kresler Sawyer and Blanche Hales Sawyer, he was married to Nancy Tarkenton Sawyer for sixty years. Mr. Sawyer worked for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Planner/Estimator for 35 years. After retirement, he worked for the local Ace Hardware. He was also in charge of maintenance at Corinth Baptist Church.
CAMDEN, NC
Country
Japan
raleighmag.com

Local merchants celebrating benchmark birthdays.

“Every woman wants a Bailey’s box.” … Like most bejeweled stories, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry’s began as a love story—the love of two people for jewelry and each other—and like its now-famed black-and-white boxes, the jewels of that love have stood the test of time. Craftsman and watchmaker Clyde Sr. and “Mama” Ann Bailey opened the first Bailey’s in Rocky Mount in 1948. Seventy-four years and five locations later (including the largest jewelry store in NC at Village District—and a recent addition in LA!), Bailey’s is now in its third generation of family ownership, with Clyde Jr. and his wife (and high school sweetheart) Jane, alongside their son Trey and wife Marci, continuing the legacy of making Bailey’s North Carolina’s premier destination jewelry store. The luster no doubt comes from the family feel and their connection to the communities they serve. And Bailey’s shine isn’t dulling anytime soon. In addition to their love for what they do and big hearts (naturally), Bailey’s employees are the most accredited professionals in the jewelry industry—made up of graduate gemologists, master bench jewelers and watchmakers, Gemological Institute of America accredited employees, and more. They say diamonds are forever… baileybox.com.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina quietly moves toward full legalization of hemp

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is on the path to permanently legalizing its booming hemp industry. And in contrast to years past, the issue no longer seems particularly controversial. The 2022 Farm Act, Senate Bill 792, would distinguish hemp from marijuana by defining hemp as cannabis having less than...
ECONOMY
Alina Andras

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
WNCT

Bertie, Martin counties part of program to help rural communities

RALEIGH, N.C. – Nineteen rural communities from across the state, including Bertie County and Martin County, have been selected to participate in a unique new program to increase their capacity to plan, implement, and manage economic development programs and opportunities. The Rural Community Capacity program, a pilot initiative from the Commerce Department involving Appalachian State […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC

