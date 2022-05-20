ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

murfreesborotn.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Late(r) Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Pickleball at Patterson Park Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. *An instructional class is held at Sports*Com every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website. Call 615-893-7439 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Science Series: Water Quality for Ages 9-12

Help you homeschool student explore the world through science. Students will study different topics each class with hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. Preregistration is require prior to each class date at the Wilderness Station or via online registration. For ages 9-12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Tai Chi at PCC

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Art with Vivian

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets May 25 and June 1. Limited to 12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Muddy-Vator 4 at Patterson Park Community Center

8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Nashville Flea Market Trip

Considered one of the top ten flea markets in the country, you’ll find hundreds of vendors from multiple states offering their wares. Fee includes transportation. Lots of walking is involved on this trip. Some steep inclines. Bring cash for lunch at the flea market.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Pickleball at McFadden

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN

